A young Nigerian expressed his frustration after losing a deal worth over $2,000 (N3.2 million).

He stated that the foreign company that wanted to employ him changed their mind after learning about his nationality.

In a tweet by @fwdaniels on X, the young man noted that he was devastated. After all, he lost the gig because he was a Nigerian.

He showed the message that the foreign company sent to him, as he stated that he wished he had lied about being Nigerian.

The message from the company read:

“Hello, I’m sorry we’re not open to working with Nigerians at the moment. If there are changes in the future, we will let you know.”

The man tweeted:

“Just lost a $2k+ gig for being nigerian, i’m so devastated rn. I genuinely wished i lied about being Nigerian.”

See the post below:

Reactions as man loses job for being Nigerian

@ike_crypt said:

"Same happened to me last two weeks trying to bag a $500/month job. I was pained that day, but eventually found out that a nigerian got the offer, collected $400 upfront and didn’t do anytin with the marketing for that project. He just collected the funds and went mute. Actually, we nigerians do ourselves."

@nuJay4r said:

"But I heard rather than say NIGERIA one could say GMT +1 no?"

@PrinceSomorin said:

"There’s a hidden damage that’s been done to us due to fraud. I had guaranteed $ from investors when I was coming home in 2019. They pulled out of by one when they learnt it was in Nigeria. Still me still tested Ghana instead. I still have one that wants to send cars over but I know it will just turn to wahala."

@loffyllama said:

"What’s wrong with people? This is Web3—we’re supposed to be building a borderless, inclusive space. It’s honestly disappointing and disgusting. I came across your post randomly, and it made me really sad. But please know this: it takes real courage to share something like this. And you deserve better!"

@Crypto4bailout said:

"Be proud of you for not lying. A better opportunity will come. You mustn't lie about your nationality to secure a Job."

