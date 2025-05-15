VDM says EFCC's invitation of Tompolo risks disrespecting cultural traditions and may backfire.

He notes that the law should not be enforced in isolation, especially without understanding the motive behind the act

He urges the anti-graft agency to refocus its energy on other things instead of arresting people for spraying naira notes

Popular activist and social critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for inviting ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, over a trending video that captured money being sprayed at a masquerade event.

Legit.ng recalled that the anti-graft agency, responding to calls by Nigerians for the ex-militant should be prosecuted, said nobody was above the law.

In his video reaction, VDM warned that the agency was on the path to conflict with cultural traditions if it continues to interpret every naira spraying act as a crime.

Tompolo: VDM blasts EFCC over invitation, shares reason action will backfire.

VDM said:

“You see EFCC, I know this your naira mutilation war go soon clash with our culture and traditions. And e don happen now.

Big men thief money, na masquerade una dey chase – VDM fumes

The controversial commentator questioned why the EFCC channels its energy into arresting people for spraying money during cultural ceremonies while allegedly ignoring bigger financial crimes committed by elites.

He warned:

“You people left all the big men committing crimes and started chasing masquerades and naira sprayers. You go soon shoot yourself for leg"

The critic also cited that the punishment for naira mutilation under the CBN Act is a fine of N500,000 or a six-month jail term, but that the context of the act should matter.

Tradition misunderstood, VDM insists

Referring to the culture observed in the video, VDM said the act was a spiritual practice rather than a show of wealth or disregard for the naira.

He added:

“For their tradition, whatever you spray for that masquerade, you get am back in twofold. If na gold you throw, you get gold. This one na culture.”

See the video here:

He stressed that criminal intention is important in law and that EFCC must learn to differentiate between deliberate naira abuse and cultural expressions.

VeryDarkMan's comments have triggered strong reactions online. Some Nigerians supported his view, saying the EFCC should channel its efforts into tackling more serious corruption cases rather than traditional celebrations.

Others, however, insisted that naira spraying, whether at weddings or masquerade festivals, is illegal and should not be excused because of cultural beliefs.

One user wrote: "EFCC should go and arrest politicians who embezzled billions, not masquerades and dancers.”

VDM says EFCC's invitation of Tompolo risks disrespecting cultural traditions and may backfire.

