Verydarkman has shared what he learnt from what happened between Davido and a Ghanaian TikToker

The singer had gifted the content creator $5k after he used his song featuring Omah Lay as cover

The activist shared a few lesson his fans should take from the story after stating that he sent the video to Davido

Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has shared some profound lessons that his fans and all Ratels should learn after he connected a Ghanaian TikToker to Davido.

The Awuke crooner had gifted Ghanaian content creator, Ananzoofficial, the sum of $5k (8 million Naira) for using Davido's song featuring Omah Lay as a cover.

VDM speaks about his role in the life of Ghanaian TikToker, Ananzoodfficial after Davido gave him money.

Source: Instagram

According to VDM, who was declared missing a few weeks ago, he was the one who sent Davido the video made by Ananzo.

He mentioned that while Davido was busy preparing for his wife’s 30th birthday, he tried to convince him that the video was the best out of all the others that had been recorded.

VDM also added that he told Davido to repost the video, and the singer promised to do so.

However, VDM stated that he couldn't follow up again because he had a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) shortly after that.

VDM shares lessons with fans

Verydarkman further explained that one day, Davido called him and said he loved the video and wanted to gift Ananzo $5k, the equivalent of N8 million.

VDM shared that the Ghanaian TikToker was contacted, and Davido sent him the money.

Sharing the lessons he learned, VDM stated that there is power in consistency. He encouraged people to keep going even when the road seems rough, advising them not to relent.

VDM speaks about Davido and Ghana TikToker, Ananzo.

Source: Instagram

The social media critic also urged content creators, artists, and everyone pursuing an honest livelihood not to give up.

VDM mentioned that after going through Ananzo’s social media page, he noticed the TikToker had been doing various covers, but the musicians whose songs he used never reached out to him.

Despite this, Ananzo didn’t get discouraged and continued posting more videos until luck smiled at him.

The activist also encouraged his fans to stay spiritual and continue calling on their creator to bless and open better doors for them.

Sharing more advice, VDM added that for those who have been working hard but are still struggling, they should reconsider their approach and possibly change what they are doing.

See the video here:

