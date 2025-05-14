JAMB admitted errors in the 2025 UTME that affected candidates’ results, with Registrar Oloyede apologising tearfully and promising a review starting May 15

Public outrage grew on social media, with calls for Oloyede’s immediate removal and concerns raised over a candidate’s reported sulcide linked to poor results

Critics questioned the exam system’s integrity and security, while JAMB’s planned re-examinations faced criticism for potentially causing more trauma to affected candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted to errors in the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), sparking widespread public outrage and calls for the immediate removal of its registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

The UTME is a computer-based standardised examination organised annually for prospective undergraduates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

JAMB acknowledges errors and issues apology

On Tuesday, May 13, Professor Oloyede admitted that mistakes in the examination process adversely affected candidates’ performance.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors. “ apologise for the trauma caused the candidates.”he lamented, breaking into tears as he apologised to affected candidates.

The board promised a review of the 2025 UTME results starting May 15, aiming to address concerns over the released results.

Public reaction and demands for accountability

Social media erupted with anger and grief over the mistakes, with many Nigerians demanding accountability.

Some posts recalled tragic consequences, including the sulcide of a young girl reportedly distressed by her poor JAMB results.

One Twitter user wrote,

“If these children and their relatives hadn’t spoken up, JAMB and its registrar wouldn’t have been held accountable. Someone has to take a fall for this.” Another lamented,

“They are clapping for a man that should have resigned???” while others criticised the politicisation and systemic failures of the board.

Calls for system overhaul and transparency

Critics also raised concerns about the integrity of the examination system, questioning when it was last audited and how secure the processes are.

“If the system can be hacked and manipulated to produce widespread failures, how can we trust any results going forward?” queried one commentator.

Despite the board’s assertion that the results aligned with historical trends, many Nigerians remain unconvinced.

The situation has reignited debates on the efficiency and reliability of JAMB as an institution responsible for shaping the educational futures of millions.

Re-sit plans and ongoing challenges

To mitigate the crisis, JAMB scheduled re-examinations over a three-day period, with assurances that candidates with timetable clashes will be rescheduled.

However, this has drawn criticism, with some describing the arrangement as inadequate and likely to cause further trauma for candidates.

One social media user mockingly noted,

“JAMB should consider a motto change: ‘Try Again. System Loading.’”

