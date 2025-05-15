Actress Laide Bakare has shared a moment she linked up with Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and her daughter, Imade Adeleke, in the UK

Laide Bakare also shared a short clip showing her conversation with Imade as she celebrated her turning 10

The Nollywood actress' post about Sophia Momodu and Imade Adeleke also stirred reactions from her followers

Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has shared the adorable moments she linked up with music star David Adeleke, Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu and their daughter Imade Adeleke.

Laide's post on social media showed their location as London, in the United Kingdom, and they exchanged pleasantries with Sophia and Imade.

A clip also captured Laide celebrating Imade, who recently turned ten years old on Wednesday, May 14.

However, in a caption of the video, Laide, who gushed about Sophia, describing her as a wonderful mother, also named Davido the greatest dad.

She wrote,

"And guess who is 10 Today? thanks for being a wonderful mom @thesophiamomodu :clap:And greatest Dad in all @davido"

In another caption, Laide wrote:

"Our beautiful Baby @realimadeadeleke happy 10th Birthday to you pretty girl. Kudos to Dad and mom @thesophiamomodu @davido."

The video of Laide Bakare exchanging pleasantries with Davido's daughter Imade in the UK is below:

Slide the post below to see pictures of Laide Bakare with Sophia and Imade in the UK:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's second daughter, Hailey Adeleke, penned a heartfelt message to her big sister, Imade, at ten.

Hailey shared how much she missed Imade while expressing her love for her, stirring reactions from her fans and followers, who compared her to Davido.

Reactions trail Laide Bakare's comment about Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens claimed the trip was sponsored by Davido's uncle and Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke and Sophia's uncle, media mogul, Dele Momodu.

Others, however, penned messages to Imade, celebrating her new age. Read the comments below:

mercyjames23 said:

"Obviously these trip was arranged by the governor, her uncle Dele Momodu friend, thats why his Aid is there. Happy bday dear."

kayodelovedeborah commented:

"Thank you so much for showing much love to our Queens and we love you too."

. hiddyscoppynatty said:

"Happiest birthday daughter of Grace... keep living & winning always."

lade8435 wrote:

"Happy birthday our pretty Princess Imade Adeleke."

suzzy_stitches_1 said:

"Imade is now a big girl love you baby."

limayemisi said:

"HBD to you my imasco omo mi omo Ede mapo arogun I love you so much iya Ede."

vickytrend_ said:

"Happy Beautiful Birthday to You love your Life Amen God bless You So Much and Keep you Safe."

