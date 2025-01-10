A Nigerian man has dished out a strong warning to Davido against exposing his children to luxury at a young age

In a post shared via his X account, he insisted that exposing them to the good things of life will spoil their way of thinking

Furthermore, he advised the singer to enroll his daughter, Hailey, in a public school so she can interact with people from diverse backgrounds

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to offer advice to popular singer, Davido, on how to train his children.

The man's comments came after a video surfaced online, showing Davido's daughter, Hailey Adeleke, boarding a private jet.

Man warns against exposing children to luxury

The concerned man, who goes by the handle @yusuph on X, expressed his reservations about the potential effects of exposing children to luxury at a young age.

He cautioned that such an upbringing could have a detrimental impact on their worldview and values.

In an X post, he urged Davido to consider enrolling Hailey in a public school, where she would have the opportunity to interact with people from diverse backgrounds.

In his words:

"Stop exposing children to luxury at a young age, as it can spoil their way of thinking. I advise you to enroll her in a public school where she can interact with people from diverse backgrounds. Thank you."

Reactions as man dishes advice to Davido

The man's comments sparked reactions online with many Nigerians dismissing his opinion as unwarranted interference.

While some argued that Davido's wealth and status entitled his daughter to certain privileges, others stated that enrolling her in a public school would cause safety concerns.

Mr Randy said:

"I said it, this Elon musk blue tick comes with mental illness."

Defi King Kong stated:

"Ya Allah distance us from poverty and poverty related thinking. Let it never cloud our judgement."

TopBoi said:

"Same mentality wey your papa take raise you, na why you dey here dey farm engagement for money."

Dearest Jessica commented:

"Some boys will kidnapp her sharp sharp for ransom. This your advise get as e be. Davido father is a billionaire and he enjoyed such luxuries and still hardworking, making his money. Why are you advising him to put his daughter in public school and let her use public transportation?"

Parker Jnr said:

"It’s in Africa that the poor always advice the rich instead of them to use the same advice to get thier self rich."

Veekey said:

"It might sound right but that's when you start thinking about security. The poor always want to take forcefully from the rich and vice-versa, no mutual relationship between the two class."

Hafsah commented:

"Why will you take your children to a public school? I don’t mean children should not understand about wealth or poverty teach them value. That’s the only thing. Ya Allah don’t let me take my children to a public school when I have the means to take them to a better one."

Rosemary Okoh added:

"Na ogun go kpai you las las. I just saw this Yeye reply on Facebook and switched back to twitter to swear for you. Anu pama."

See the post below:

Man warns against praying for rich men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Bisi Adewale, a family life coach, dished out a warning message to single ladies who intend to get married to rich men so they could enjoy luxurious life.

The counsellor asked them to be careful as he listed some things which be believed could go wrong.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

