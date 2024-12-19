Crowd Goes Wild as Davido Joins B-Red on Stage at Lagos Concert, Clip Trends: "OBO Joy Giver"
- Fans showed massive love to Davido after he joined his cousin B-Red during his concert in Lagos state
- In a video making the rounds, the two were seen giving an energetic performance at the venue of the show
- Music lovers were impressed by the gesture shown by Davido to his cousin as they shared their take about their relationship
Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shown that he holds his cousin, Adebayo Adeleke, aka B-Red in high esteem after their video surfaced online.
B-Red was had a concert in Lagos state and the Timeless crooner, who was criticised for his album, stormed the venue and joined him on stage to perform.
The crowd went gaga after sighting the Awuke crooner on stage as he prepares to perform.
Davido, B-Red hug during concert
In the recording, the two cousins shared a warm hug before they gave fans an electrifying performance.
The music star, who was supported by Omojuwa, sang some of his cousins' songs while on stage.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Davido, B-Red's video
Reactions have trailed the video of Davido and B-Red on stage. Here are some of the comments below:
@official_queen_cassy:
"Love their family bond so much."
@jshinaofficial:
"King of Afrobeat."
@cenarita01:
"001 for the reason."
@sharon4areason:
"001."
@house_of_pruddy:
"I love this David sha...always supporting his own."
@oyim6:
"Davido, the joy giver."
@dsho500:
"David dey try, he hardly rest."
@winie_of_lagos:
"Una sure say wizkid still be artist?"
@adeda_milare:
"Family things I too love Davido."
@donmanny_:
"Davido is just the GOAT, this guy does not even rest."
Davido asks for Belgium licence
Legit.ng had reported that the singer had sparked reactions after he asked on social media if he could get a new licence plate for Belgium.
Davido: Fans scream for joy as OBO joins Chris Brown and Lojay on stage in South Africa, clip trends
Earlier, he had reacted to the new law favouring calls girls in the country, and fans linked his new request to it.
He changed his display picture to that of Belgium and also posted the country's flag on his Insta story. A few fans shared their take about his action and wondered what he was up to.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng