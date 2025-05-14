Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate made the frontline of blogs after a woman called him out publicly

The young lady shares screenshots of how Chizzy sent a message on Instagram and asked they meet in a hotel on a Sunday morning

She also shared how the reality TV star bargained her price from N200k to N50k and what happened after they met, triggering reactions online

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Aniekwe Francis Chidi popularly known as Chizzzy has been embroiled in some controversy.

For the first time in the reality TV star's career, a woman has come forward to file accusations against him following an alleged agreement.

Woman drags BBNaija Chizzy over alleged failed deal. Credit: @chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

The young lady who reported the issue to prominent Instagram blogger Cutie_juls stated that Chizzy contacted her online after she shared a risque post on her IG story.

The BBNaija star asked to know if she could actually perform the things she said in her post, and the young lady boasted about her abilities.

She then specified the amount Chizzy would pay if he wanted to meet.

The woman offered N200k, but Chizzy negotiated down to N5Ok. After series of chats, they agreed to meet at a hotel on a Sunday morning.

BBNaija Chizzy gave me rice, turkey and N8k

The young woman told Cutie_juls that after they met and had sex, Chizzy whined about his bank app and promised to complete the payment later that day.

However, she noticed that the phone number Chizzy gave her stopped working once she arrived at her home.

She also said that when she was with Chizzy in the hotel room, she ate rice and turkey, and that after their "meet and greet," the TV star handed her N8k for transportation with the promise of sending her the N50K, which he has yet to do.

See screenshots of their chat below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Chizzy’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hennessi___ said:

"You bargained 50k o, not 100k. Get your facts straight 🌚."

faithmartins_official said:

"Person will just wake up and see husband disgracing their lineage on social media."

__omodayo said:

"Is only rice and turkey with 8k, ahh shame wear me Desmond Elliot amvca outfit 😂💔."

ms_naelda wrote:

"That’s like $31 right? From Festac to the Island. On top of straffing. God punish poverty oh."

kanyin_bee said:

"Which 100k did you bargain? Isn’t it 50k? Well in as much as you sold something to him, he has to pay. Nothing is free in free town. The rice and turkey wey you collect, you don use am see road. So it’s time to drag him."

nina__essence wrote:

"This is heartbreaking on so many levels. Not judging anyone, but we as women need to wake up and recognize our worth. It’s painful to see how desperation, societal pressure, or misplaced values have made some reduce themselves to this. We are worth so much more than a quick payout and a man who won’t even respect his word. Bikonu stop trading your dignity for crumbs."

alexenoyore said:

"How is it 100k again? U later agree 50k. He give you 8k. You chop turkey. Your balance na 28,600 Aunty."

kunle_aio said:

"The girl no even get level😂😂from 200-50 and you still dey talk really? After he talk manage am😂😂 he knows you’re really in need so he played in your face🥺🥺🥺😔😔😔chizxy dey craze."

BBNaija Chizzy ignites reactions after being accused by a woman on Instagram. Credit: @chizzyofficial_1

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng