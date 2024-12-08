Davido's wife Chioma looked beautiful in a new post that has been making the rounds all over social media

The celebrity wife rocked a black mini-dress that accentuated her curves and clung fully to her body

Chioma's picture soon spread like wildfire across social media, thrilling fans of the couple who could not get enough

Chioma Adeleke, the adorable wife of Grammy-award nominee David 'Davido' Adeleke, has surfaced on social media.

Mrs Adeleke, who has been on a weight-loss program for a while, keeps showing her fans images of her progress.

Davido's Chioma looked stunning in a new picture. Credit: teamchivido

Source: Instagram

The celebrity wife became the focus of the internet after a post on social media showing her wearing a black bodycon mini dress was shared.

In the new photo, the dress clung tightly to her body, flauting her curves perfectly. The mother-of-twins' new photo has triggered non-stop reactions from social media users, who could not get enough of her stunning figure.

Some even said in the comment section that Davido needs to give thanks fairly to God for blessing him with such a beautiful and classy wife. Other comments addressed her as the queen in the music industry, subtly shedding Wizkid's wife, Jada P.

Many celebrate Davido's Chioma's look

Read some reactions below:

@victoriakenneth63:

"The queen in the industry 🐐 period."

@olu_yemisi:

"See my fine girl...the hot wife who trends without being active on social media ."

@mashalrahma:

"🥺🥺missed seeing chi baby the way I love her ☺️☺️big chi."

@christie_augustine8:

"The biggest chi 🥰🥰🥰🥰 nobody badder❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

@dufie_m:

"Very demure, very mindful, very intelligent and very beautiful mama ibeji. We will always adore you ❤ have a pleasant weekend. Cheers."

@priscyzinny_:

"See person gorgeous wife.. Chi is very beautiful, Davido needs to be doing thanksgiving steady for this precious gift God gave to him."

@tolidolz:

"Efile fun mumcy ibeji!🙌😍😍😍Na you dey run the town!"

Chioma Adeleke changes profile photo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, changed her Instagram profile photo to that of her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

This follows the remembrance of his second death anniversary, which threw social media into a gloomy mood on October 31.

Since Ifeanyi's death, Chioma has failed to update her official Instagram page, so it was quite easy for eagle-eyed netizens to spot her update.

Source: Legit.ng