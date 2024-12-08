Davido's Chioma Shows Off Curvy Waist in Tight Mini Dress, Fans React: "The Queen in The Industry"
- Davido's wife Chioma looked beautiful in a new post that has been making the rounds all over social media
- The celebrity wife rocked a black mini-dress that accentuated her curves and clung fully to her body
- Chioma's picture soon spread like wildfire across social media, thrilling fans of the couple who could not get enough
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Chioma Adeleke, the adorable wife of Grammy-award nominee David 'Davido' Adeleke, has surfaced on social media.
Mrs Adeleke, who has been on a weight-loss program for a while, keeps showing her fans images of her progress.
The celebrity wife became the focus of the internet after a post on social media showing her wearing a black bodycon mini dress was shared.
In the new photo, the dress clung tightly to her body, flauting her curves perfectly. The mother-of-twins' new photo has triggered non-stop reactions from social media users, who could not get enough of her stunning figure.
Mama Rainbow impresses fans, announces transformative decision at 82: "Life is just getting started"
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Some even said in the comment section that Davido needs to give thanks fairly to God for blessing him with such a beautiful and classy wife. Other comments addressed her as the queen in the music industry, subtly shedding Wizkid's wife, Jada P.
See the post here:
Many celebrate Davido's Chioma's look
Read some reactions below:
@victoriakenneth63:
"The queen in the industry 🐐 period."
@olu_yemisi:
"See my fine girl...the hot wife who trends without being active on social media ."
@mashalrahma:
"🥺🥺missed seeing chi baby the way I love her ☺️☺️big chi."
@christie_augustine8:
"The biggest chi 🥰🥰🥰🥰 nobody badder❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."
@dufie_m:
"Very demure, very mindful, very intelligent and very beautiful mama ibeji. We will always adore you ❤ have a pleasant weekend. Cheers."
@priscyzinny_:
"See person gorgeous wife.. Chi is very beautiful, Davido needs to be doing thanksgiving steady for this precious gift God gave to him."
BBNaija Star Tacha shares video of how she removed the Davido tattoo on her chest: "OBO never cared"
@tolidolz:
"Efile fun mumcy ibeji!🙌😍😍😍Na you dey run the town!"
Chioma Adeleke changes profile photo
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, changed her Instagram profile photo to that of her late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.
This follows the remembrance of his second death anniversary, which threw social media into a gloomy mood on October 31.
Since Ifeanyi's death, Chioma has failed to update her official Instagram page, so it was quite easy for eagle-eyed netizens to spot her update.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng