VeryDarkMan and the Ratel Movement's visit to the Oluwo of Iwo's palace in Osun state has continued to make waves online

One of the highlights from the visit was the moment the Oluwo of Iwo urged VeryDarkMan's Ratel Movement to transition into active politics

The traditional appeal and VeryDarkMan's response have since gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has urged social media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM (VeryDarkMan), and his supporters known as The Ratel movement, to participate actively in Nigeria's political process.

The monarch made the appeal on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, while receiving VDM during a visit to his palace in Iwo, Osun State.

Oluwo of Iwo advises VeryDarkMan's Ratel movement to move from activism to politics. Credit: Emperor Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi

Source: Instagram

Responding to the Oluwo's appeal, the critic opened up about the Ratel movement's plan, revealing the group is working and planning towards active participation in politics.

‘This is my first time in Osun State. I have listened to the king, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, requesting my movement to join active politics. In our recent meetings, politics has formed part of our discussions. We are working and planning on this. At the appropriate time very soon, we will support the most trusted ones among us," he said.

Commending President Tinubu's administration for granting autonomy to local governments in the country, VDM disclosed that the Ratel movement would start its participation in politics from the grassroots.

VDM reveals Ratel movement would start its participation in politcs from the grassroots. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"We will start from the local government level. I have made contact because there is a way we do our things. One thing I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for was the granting of local government autonomy to our local government, even though some states are frustrating it," he said.

Legit.ng also reported that the Oluwo of Iwo conferred on VDM the title of Atayese One of Nigeria, Orisha Nla.

The video of Oluwo of Iwo urging the VDM and Ratel movement to join active politics is below:

A video of VDM's response to Oluwo of Iwo's appeal is below:

Reactions to VDM's response to Oluwo of Iwo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

mr__odu said:

"Lol, VDM go soon see Rasheed for who he is, like e don later see who Seun Kuti is, I wish we can see hearts."

likewhalay said:

"Una no say Asiwaju day work now."

officialmelvinp commented:

"No be wetin @bigbirdkuti advise this boy to do all these while be this . Shior.. God bless you seun kuti.."

stellamartins3 commented:

"Leave politics make u got they dey this politicians the real truth."

VDM royal gesture catches attention

Legit.ng reported that another memorable moment from the visit was when VDM prostrated before the Oluwo in line with Yoruba cultural tradition.

Earlier videos also captured him arriving at the palace alongside coordinators of his Ratel movement from the Southwest.

The Oluwo, dressed in full traditional regalia, welcomed the activist warmly as guests watched and recorded the ceremony, making the royal visit one of the most talked-about moments online.

Source: Legit.ng