Fatayo Samuel Temitayo, a child psychologist, has said that Nino Idibia’s message to Annie Macaulay shows emotional maturity and strong family support

He told Legit.ng that children who appreciate multiple maternal figures usually feel secure, emotionally balanced, and supported within blended family structures

Temitayo added that with respect and open communication, blended families can strengthen empathy and raise emotionally resilient, well-adjusted children

A child psychologist has described Nino Idibia's viral Mother’s Day message to his stepmother, Annie Macaulay, as a sign of emotional maturity and a positive outcome of effective parenting within a blended family.

Psychologist hails Nino Idibia’s tribute to Annie as proof of secure, emotionally grounded upbringing. Photo credit: zolex811, X/@sabiradioonline

Source: Instagram

Recall that Nino Idibia, in a heartfelt Instagram story, celebrated Mother's Day by honoring his mum, Sunmbo Adeoye, and stepmum, Annie.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 13, Fatayo Samuel Temitayo, a child psychologist, said the public appreciation expressed by Nino depicts a strong emotional foundation.

“For Nino Idibia, expressing publicly his appreciation of his stepmother Annie Macaulay stands as a positive sign of emotional maturity,” he said.

Blended families can foster emotional growth

The expert explained that when children can acknowledge more than one maternal figure with gratitude, it often points to a sense of inner security and emotional balance.

“When a child shows love, thanks, and recognition toward more than one maternal figure, that child typically feels secure and emotionally balanced.

"This would mean the child feels acknowledged, supported, and loved by these different family systems collaboratively, which is important for a child's formation of identity and their regulation of emotions.”

He furthered that growing up in blended families could come with emotional complexities, but with the right approach, they can also foster deeper relational understanding:

“Blended families may give rise to such hazards as loyalty conflicts or cause certain confusion as far as identity is concerned, particularly during adolescence."

Nino Idibia’s tribute to Annie Macaulay proves that blended families can nurture emotional resilience, says psychologist Fatayo Temitayo. Photo credit: annie_macaulay, ninoidibia

Source: Instagram

"Yet, when these issues are honestly discussed, with all concerned showing respect for each other and understanding what the emotional needs are, these families actually act as a resin glue, helping adults and adolescents in experiencing empathy and reaching further with their understanding of relationships.”

The psychologist also referenced Nino’s viral words, saying they depict emotional clarity and groundedness.

“Nino himself says, ‘Home is where Mum is,’ making it quite clear how he locates emotional safety and belonging in care and presence. This stands as a big positive sign for healthy emotional development and adaptability, which should be celebrated.”

Temitayo added that the mutual respect and affection shown in Nino’s message demonstrate the potential for blended families to raise emotionally secure children.

Read more about 2Baba's ex-wife, Annie Idibia (now Annie Macaulay), below:

Annie reacts to Nino’s heartfelt message

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Macaulay emotionally reacted to Nino’s Mother’s Day post, calling it beautiful and deeply touching.

She reposted his tribute on Instagram, expressed gratitude, and described his message as warm, sincere, and full of emotional depth.

