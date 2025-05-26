Renowned Nigerian singer, Cobhams Asuquo, has made a name for himself in the music industry for his trailblazing contributions

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the talented music producer opened up on how being blind has shaped his creativity

Asuquo also spoke about veterans getting their due pay in the industry and how to work around such structural issues

Renowned Nigerian music producer and singer, Cobhams Asuquo, has opened up about being blind and how it stretches his creativity in music.

In a recent interview, Legit.ng, the multi-talented artist, reflected on his career journey as he addressed some challenges in the Nigerian music industry.

The respected music producer has worked with global stars such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Common, Coldplay, and Pearl Jam. Known for blending soul, gospel, R&B, and Afropop, some of his popular hits are We Plenti, One Hit, and Ordinary People.

Despite accolades, Asuquo weighed in on whether veterans get enough respect and pay in this industry.

“I don’t think anybody gets the pay and attention they should be having in the industry,” he said. “We are still figuring a lot of things out, and I feel like the industry needs to be better funded. A lot needs to happen in terms of structure so that whether you’re a veteran or a trending artist, you get what you deserve.”

Now in his 40s, Asuquo reflected on his personal growth over the years.

“I am humbled. It makes me think about how I spent my teens, 20s, and 30s,” he said. “I just want to keep evolving and stay relevant in what I’m doing.”

When asked about his message for other creatives living with disabilities, his words were unwavering and encouraging.

“Just keep at it. Some days are diamonds, some days are stones. Know yourself and understand that you’re doing it for more than just the immediate benefit. Your time will come.”

On being blind, and how it affected his career:

“I think being blind is a gift and a blessing. It makes me aware and more responsible. It makes me work five or ten times harder than my sighted counterparts,” he noted.

In a previous report, the visually impaired music producer shared his take on a throwback trending video of Governor Monday Okpenholo of Edo state. On Tuesday, December 12, 2024, Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, struggled to present the 2025 budget to the state House of Assembly, causing a stir.

Despite the challenges, he revealed that the proposed N605 billion budget represents a 25% increase from the previous year's budget. The governor's difficulties sparked reactions, with some critics mocking his performance. Unable to stomach his reaction, Cobhams Asuquo posted a lengthy post on his official social media page.

He wondered when Nigerians would begin to tell themselves the truth. The singer wrote:

"To be clear, some of the most brilliant Nigerian minds I have encountered are from Edo State. So this begs the question, is it that we're not ready to tell ourselves the truth, or that we don't want progress as much as we claim to?

"Some choices may be foisted on us but is that to remain our lot? What does governance mean to us; all of us - the governed and the governor? I'm really confused this hot afternoon. This is bad. Very, very bad. There's got to be a way out."

