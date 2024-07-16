Nigerian singer Wizkid’s first son Boluwatife Balogun, and his mum Shola Ogudu, recently entertained fans with their display

Videos made the rounds of the mother and son having fun together in London and also doing the trending numbers rap challenge

The clips of Wizkid’s first son with his mother drew a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, has caused a buzz on social media over his relationship with his mother, Shola Ogudu.

A series of videos showing the 13-year-old and his mother having fun together in London circulated.

In one video, Tife’s mother Shola was making a video of him as he pretended to be giving fans a tour of the Gatwick airport while giving funny commentary. See the clip below:

Tife and mum join numbers rap challenge

Another video was posted on Tife’s Instagram page showing him and his mum jumping on the trending ‘12345678’ rap challenge.

In the clip, Shola kicked off the rap by trying to be in sync with the beat playing in the background while her son also joined in but let her have the spotlight.

See the video below:

Peeps react to Wizkid’s son’s video with his mum

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens about Wizkid’s son having fun with his mother. Read them below:

leksbarm:

“Imade can’t relate Lol.”

og_richee_:

“The fact that he speaks Yoruba is the best thing.. yall poor man will be beaten your son/daughter for speaking there language because of one shoe off.”

Segun_rolland:

“Person way never know anything we Dey face for this Nigeria.”

Michealhorjay:

“Hope mum bolu is always enjoy is husband shaa because she is too beautiful to be single oo and wizzy no get time.”

Beatrice.ali.7906:

“Beautiful Family ❤.”

pretty2086:

“Happy birthday to your dad .”

Iamcupid9:

“Fine boy and his beautiful mama.”

Mhiz_mel:

“My teeth was outside the whole time .”

Akinlolua3:

“Junior bird ”

da_blaqsaint:

“Mother like no other ❤️.”

palozy.is.here:

“Love and fun ❤️.”

