Real Madrid vs Arsenal is already gathering the pre-match buzz, as tensions are rife among football fans

The Gunners take a 3-0 first-leg advantage to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Los Blancos are desperate to overturn the result

A popular Nigerian comedian, MC Remote, has sent a voice message to striker Kylian Mbappe ahead of the massive fixture

Staunch Arsenal fan Tolulope Olayiwola, popularly known as MC Remote, has sent a bizarre voice note to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Champions League game against Real Madrid.

The Gunners take a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu for Wednesday night's clash and will hope to protect their 3-0 first-leg lead in order to book a semi-final spot.

After a goalless first half during the first leg, Arsenal were ruthless in the second 45 minutes with Declan Rice opening the scoring from a free kick in the 58th minute.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead Real Madrid's attack against Arsenal. Photo: Visionhaus.

The Englishman then struck another stunner from another setpiece twelve minutes later to send the entire Emirates into the wilds.

Mikel Merino further compounded Real Madrid's problems when he found the back of the net in the 75th minute as the Premier League side took a 3-0 advantage into the reverse fixture, per Tribuna.

As soon as that game ended, Carlo Ancelotti stated that his side would try to overturn the result at the Bernabeu.

Although it would be a herculean task to net three goals against Mikel Arteta's men, the reigning champions can pull off the unthinkable.

Fans are doubtful if Arsenal could hold their own against a ravaging attack like that of Real Madrid, and Kylian Mbappe has received a voice message.

Real Madrid to host Arsenal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Photo: Alberto Gardin.

Comedian MC Remote urged the Frenchman not to show up for the game, saying Los Blancos will labour to even a goal. He said on Instagram:

"Hello Mbappe, good morning. How are you? Bonjour. My name is Remote, a Nigerian comedian. All your efforts today will be in vain.

"I want you to know that it is not by power and it is not by might; it's not by speed. I want you to know that you and your teammates will labour to even get a goal.

"It means all your team's efforts in the game will be i vain. Mbappe, your team will struggle so much in the encounter. If you know what is good for you, stay at home.

"You will feel a wind that will be very cold."

UEFA consider rule change

Legit.ng earlier reported that the European football governing body UEFA are considering a change in rule that will alter the arrangement of quarter-final matches, with seeded teams (1-8) playing the second leg at home.

The report noted that having a seeded second leg for the last 16 does not adequately reward the teams in the group stage, and they will discuss amending the rule for next season.

This means that the tie between Arsenal and Real Madrid should have been played at the Bernabeu first, before the return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

