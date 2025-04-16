Pastor Remote, who is an Arsenal fan, has sent a direct voice note to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe ahead of the UCL quarter-final second leg

The content creator in his voice note issued a warning to Mbappe, advising the footballer to sit out Arsenal's game against Real Madrid

Pastor Remote's voice note has since gone viral, stirring reactions from many Nigerians, especially Arsenal fans

Nigerian content creator Pastor Remote, whose real name is Tolulope Olayiwola, has sent a message to Real Madrid forward and France international Kylian Mbappe ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Recall that the Los Blancos lost 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, which saw the likes of AY Comedian, Pastor Remote, and other Gunners fans celebrating the win.

Pastor Remote warns Mbappé to sit out Real Madrid’s game against Aresanl. Credit: iamremore/kylianmbappe

Source: Instagram

Arsenal will now face an uphill battle in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain on Wednesday, April 16.

Pastor Remote singles out Mbappe

The Nigerian content creator, known for his skits were he acts as a pastor, sent a direct voice note to Mbappe's official Instamgram page.

Remote, who attempted to speak French, advised Mbappe to sit out Real Madrid's game against Arsenal.

"If you know what is good for you, stay at home," Remote said in a voice note that has since gone viral.

Pastor Remote sends a direct message to Kylian Mbappé, advising him to skip Real Madrid’s UCL showdown with Arsenal. Credit: iamremore/kylianmbappe

Source: Instagram

Rooting for Arsenal to qualify, Pastor Remote wrote in a caption,

"I said I should tell you. Make una calm down we go qualify COYG."

Listen to Pastor Remote's voice note to Kylian Mbappe ahead of Real Madrid's faceoff with Arsenal below:

Reactions to Remote's voice note to Mbappe

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many Nigerians who are Arsenal fans. Read the comments below:

clemen_bayo said:

"The one way sweet me pass na Lakakan para boo."

oladipupo_caze reacted:

"Madrid will win today, but arsenal will qualify, mark this."

sog.walter said:

"Bro MADRID no fit lose today … who wan bet with me?"

andreaviktoh wrote:

"How will you be winning 3-0 and be this scared?"

iamchristianleo36 said:

"Arsenal will take the trophy home very much sure about that, congratulations to them in advance."

big_pee_001 said:

"Real Madrid is not the king of comeback, Ronaldo is the one."

a_bi_o_dun_1 commented:

"Real Madrid will accomplish what Aston Villa and Dortmund failed to do last night. Hala Madrid."

wear_dermxworld commented:

"If Madrid see 2 goals first half.. arsenal life don pemen be dat."

femo_richiejnr2 commented:

"Dear God of madridtians our players have work hard Give them strength arsenal might be leading us 3-0 but we’re not out yet father lord lets the most unexpected comeback happen tonight we believe in you and our boys vamosssssssss Hala Madrid."

ellakay70 said:

"Arsenal go defend their life today but Madrid is going to come through."

Joeboy loses N3m over Real Madrid's defeat

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Joeboy lost N3m after Arsenal defeated Real Madrid.

Joeboy had shared his bet slip as he taunted colleagues who were Arsenal fans before the match.

Several netizens criticised Joeboy following the unexpected outcome of the match.

