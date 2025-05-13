A man who sells akara in the streets has cried out in deep pain after environmental task force officials took his utensils

According to the man, his cooking equipment, including a gas cooker and other vital tools, were taken by the task force

He was spotted weeping in a touching video, telling people to help beg the task force to release the items to him

A man who survives by selling akara by the roadside said environmental task force officials seized his tools.

The man came on TikTok to lament his plight after he was unable to continue his business.

The akara seller said his utensils were seized. Photo credit: TikTok/Akara Master.

Source: TikTok

According to a video he posted on his TikTok handle, Akara Master said the task force officials seized his utensils.

He pleaded with the task force officials to release his cooking utensils, noting that he was using the business to sustain himself and his family.

Akara Master earns a living from his roadside akara business. Photo credit: TikTok/@akara_master.

Source: TikTok

"Please give me back my cooking equipment. My two gas of cylinders, my two big pots for Akara and pap..and my oil with some other things as been taken away. I have been crying been worried."

He said it was not only himself that he was feeding. He said he was feeding other people and paying school fees from money made from his akara business.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as akara seller cries for help

@Nikky_4real said:

"Sorry bro. Lagos Kai are very wicked soul. I pray you find help. Starting all over again isn’t easy God will open way for you."

@Print|Brand|Invites|Gifts Lag said:

"What happened? Can I hear the full story so I can see how I can help?"

@Dave said:

"I pray the lord Jesus help you my brother, I wish I could, but the lord Jesus knows the best."

@ada blink artist said:

"Seeing a man cry like this breaks me."

@Gooood said:

"How much does everything cost?"

@H-KAY said:

"Bro tik tok should literally pay you for this video man..so no need to ask for help..na we suppose dey beg you sef."

@Paulcyspamss said:

"I’m forwarding your post to as many NGO’s as I can, I’m positive one of them will take you up. Please don’t cry."

@jeje’s luxe of Lagos said:

"Dem carry person wey dey sell shoe market on Friday, the person go their office on Monday almost all their staff wear shoe wey dey inside the market."

@028parte said:

"Anything that'd make a man shed tears like this know that it's strong omo!"

@Kokoete777 said:

"Shame on our leadership, they will not create jobs, honest people that chose to do something legit, they frustrate. What goes up must definitely come down. Nigeria will change."

Medical doctor becomes perfume seller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Ugandan lady who disclosed that she studied medicine at the university has shown netizens what she is doing now.

The lady said she sells perfumes and showed her products on her page, sparking different comments online.

It is not clear if the lady is selling perfume while also working as a medical doctor or if she has abandoned her certificate for business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng