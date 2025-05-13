Blessing CEO, in a new video, has expressed concern about the growing list of Nigerian celebrities and influencers who have suddenly lost weight

The relationship therapist, who described it as a 'slimming pandemic', queried what made ladies shift from BBL, tattoos and thin waists to slimming down

Blessing CEO's new video comes amid the mixed reactions trailing popular actress Mercy Johnson's new look

Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to the new trend of celebrities and influencers in the country losing weight and slimming down.

In a now-trending video, Blessing CEO queried the 'slimming pandemic', pointing out how ladies have moved from desiring BBL, tattoos, and thin waists to slimming down.

According to the relationship therapist, celebrities who have jumped on the slimming down trend look not just thin but also sick and malnourished.

"What is this pandemic of slimming down, being thin, what is this trend, what happening to you guys. You’re not just growing thin, you look sick, It is no longer BBL, big yanch and slim waist," she said.

Blessing also appealed to women not to jump on a new trend, as it will then fade away with time.

"Don't go with the trend, love your body, if you want to alter your body, add weight, let it be something you will enjoy," she added.

Blessing CEO's video following concerns from fans and supporters over actress Mercy Johnson Okojie's new look.

The mother of four, who has raised concerns over her rapid weight reduction, was seen dancing to the gospel tune, Obata.

Legit.ng reported that actress Angela Okorie also reacted to Mercy's new look, alleging that the actress was a bloodsucking demon who no longer saw blood to drink.

The video of Blessing CEO expressing concerns for celebrities, influencer jumping on the slimming down trend is below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO expresses concerns

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions on Blessing CEO's video. Read the comments below:

swt_ellaberry said:

"I’ll never understand why y’all are so obsessed with what adults do with their bodies..like you know their bodies better."

amyval_interiors commented:

"Love your Body by same you that went under the knife.. Allow them be what they want to be."

itypraise1 said:

"Anything wey trend for 9ja go must come to an end so love your body."

amarachy03 said:

"Life no balance so after people don spend money do yansh finish una do change am now say na Alika better pass. Make I use my bbl money go vacation until bbl trend again."

d_flashymedic said:

"It’s the weight loss jabs. They are using it for long duration and most likely without a physician’s monitoring. These methods causes loss in muscle mass, than can hardly be regained. Muscle mass helps in the normal aging process, loss of it makes you look old. I did a short educational reel on this."

Tacha loses weight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in February 2025, BBNaija star Tacha debuted a trimmed look online.

Tacha's transformation sparked reactions as some attributed her weight loss to medication.

Responding, the reality star questioned why her haters and critics found it hard to give her credit.

