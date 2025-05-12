Nigerian gospel singer, Pelumi Deborah, recently visited the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology for a ministration

However, the Christian musician was mobbed by students, and her wig was yanked off during the commotion

The video of Pelumi Deborah’s wig getting removed by students at LAUTECH went viral and triggered reactions from netizens

Nigerian gospel singer, Pelumi Deborah, made headlines after her wig was yanked off by Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) students.

Just recently, the Christian musician visited the institution located in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, for a ministration, when things got out of hand with the students.

A video made the rounds on social media showing the moment Pelumi Deborah was mobbed by excited students at the school.

Video trends as LAUTECH students steal gospel singer Pelumi Deborah's wig from her head. Photos: @pelumi_deborah

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the gospel musician was being led by security personnel who formed a human chain around her. However, excited students were able to get close and successfully disrupted the chain of hands protecting her.

The highlight of the video was when Pelumi Deborah was seen bending her head for safety when a student reached for her wig and yanked it off. See the clip below:

Reactions as LAUTECH students steal Pelumi Deborah’s wig

The chaotic situation between Pelumi Deborah and LAUTECH students became a topic of discussion on social media after the video of them removing the gospel singer’s wig went viral. Some netizens debated over the importance of religious personalities having bodyguards:

Nigerians react as gospel singer Pelumi Deborah's wig gets stolen from her head in LAUTECH. Photo: @pelumi_deborah

Source: Instagram

dayoogedengbe said:

“To those who mock pastors and gospel ministers for having security, do you see why they need it now? Would she have suffered like this if she had armed protection? Even Jesus had 12 disciples. They weren't just there for Bible study, one even cut-off someone's ear when they came to arrest Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane. Please should stop criticizing what you don't understand until it hits home.”

sheisbrizzypriss said:

“There is no excuse for undergraduates behaving like hoodlums. I wish them a 100 of Burna boy.”

okm_herbal said:

“Meaning they could have done worse. This is why celebs have to walk around with security because everyone will act as tho they've got everything they don't when they see them.”

officialadaezemadubuike said:

“All shades of wrong. What if the wig was glued to her edges. Unacceptable behaviour.”

eky_gal8 wrote:

“Are they trying to lynch her or what sort of rough play is this?”

dol2201 said:

“If she had entered her car and turned back now it would be that she has become proud but this is absolute rubbish. What did they drink that made them decide to give PTSD to someone who came to minister to them.”

iam_dark_wolf said:

“When you don't have budget for security this is what you get. Whether you are a gospel or secular artist, your safety is important. Get yourself trained bodyguards/close protection agents.”

bessyeigbefoh wrote:

“The girl in pink jacket should be questioned.”

olowoone said:

“All these advanced secondary schools in the name of universities oo see how rowdy and uncoordinated they are.”

kesyhub said:

“I wish I could share screenshots I made... that girl on pink sold herself with her long jacket. Her hand was exactly behind her head when the wig went off. It's just sad!”

lardeori wrote:

“Can never be my school sha... steeze wan wound us.”

cutenelly_1 said:

“If it was me, l'm ending it immediately!!!”

aad.e.s.u.w.a said:

“Jesus gives beauty for ashes, her followers and publicity will skyrocket, because of this. I never knew who she was, now I do. What the enemy meant for evil God Almighty has turned it around for good @pelumideborah.”

Pastor Jerry Eze replies critics

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze replied to critics of his UK prayer conference after they didn't believe the miracle that happened there was real.

The clergy had visited the UK and had a powerful prayer conference where a little girl stood up from her wheelchair.

While conducting his NSPPD morning prayer, he gave his critics a knock and warned his followers about certain things.

