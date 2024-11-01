Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has been arrested for the third time to the dismay of his numerous fans

The socialite was recently picked up by the EFCC after he boarded a plane to fly to London

A video emerged online showing the moment the crossdresser was dragged off the plane by EFCC officials, and it got people talking

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye aka Bobrisky has been arrested for the third time.

In the late hours of October 31, 2024, the socialite boarded a plane to London after being granted bail following his arrest at the Seme border.

News of Bobrisky’s trip to London was posted online by some people on the same flight as him, including online personality Isaac Fayose.

Bobrisky injured during arrest by EFCC

Shortly after it was gathered that Bobrisky was on his way to London, news made the rounds that the crossdresser was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A social media user on the same flight explained that their trip was delayed because Bobrisky was dragged off the plane and his bags offloaded.

Bobrisky also cried for help on social media, posting on his Instagram stories to beg Nigerians to come to his aid because the EFCC arrested him.

The crossdresser also revealed that he was badly injured following the arrest and even shared a photo of his bruised body.

Video of Bobrisky being dragged off flight emerges

As news of Bobrisky’s arrest spread online, a video surfaced online showing the moment the crossdresser was dragged off the London flight.

In the clip, which was shared on Instagram by blogger Tosin Silverdam, two men in green vests were seen holding Bobrisky on both sides as they forcefully pulled him off the plane. Other men in vests were also seen standing around and observing the situation. The crossdresser was then dragged into a waiting car.

Reactions to video of Bobrisky dragged off flight

The video of Bobrisky being dragged off the London flight got many Nigerians talking online. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

B_glittersbeauty:

“That’s really not nice.”

realaisha05:

“Chaiii omo them manhandle am somehow o chai. See how he was removed from the plane.”

Tweety_daylightt:

“He talks too much , I hate it people that announce news before it happens it gets spoilt 😂.”

Ujupawpaw:

“That’s why you actually need to get to your destination before posting.”

Fortunenonye:

“Chaii, Bob you for no post until you reach ur destination.”

Shammah_succeeder:

“Na social media clout go kee Bob ooo chaiiiiiiiiiiii you never touch down you go dey post 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.”

m_f_concept:

“This is getting too much, watin him do?”

prettytyraleo:

“Karma came just to early after mockin vdm😂 learn to keep ur mouth shutttttttttt.”

Mide_sola_:

“If everything don sort out make Bob just relocate comot this naija.”

Pretty_phelicia:

“Why drag him like a criminal? What is his offense? Is there a travel ban on him?”

Efizyreloaded:

“What exactly did bob do?”

Oxfordbridgetours:

“Someone said he should give his life to Christ. I felt that because this is the way God is showing how much he loves him but to stop whatever he's doing. Is it because of money? When God blessed you, it will be beyond your imagination. It will be beyond your hard work.”

Adoseof_nessa:

“It's really not fair.”

realaisha05:

“Bob will never forget 2024. That Eniola Ajao’s premier was the weapon fashioned against bob😂.”

Dr.awuraama:

“Why they gotta use so much force.. bob come to the states. ❤️.”

Tamar4great:

“All this bc of a 4 million naira loan he refused to pay back😮.”

el_confectioneries:

“Chai!!!! This bob don too suffer o.”

teewhyte__:

“If bobrisky survive this year e go do thanksgiving.”

Bobrisky taunts VDM over arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Bobrisky reacted to news of online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan, getting arrested.

VDM was arrested over his unauthorised use of the Nigerian police uniform and this seemed to amuse Bobrisky who went online to share his thoughts.

