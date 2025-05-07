A clip from behind the scenes of singer Juma Jux's new music, God Design, emerged online

The highlight was the moment Juma Jux gushed about his wife, Priscilla Ojo, sharing why she is the best in the world

Juma Jux's comment about Priscilla Ojo has stirred reactions, with some netizens comparing the Tanzanian singer to Davido

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has warmed hearts with his recent comment about his wife and Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla.

Jux, while speaking on the set of his new music video for his song God Design, featuring Nigerian indigenous rapper Phyno, described Priscilla as the best wife in the world.

According to the Tanzanian singer, Priscilla always supported him and was always by his side.

“Priscilla is the best wife. She’s always by my side no matter what,"Juma Jux said while on set for God’s design music video.

The video also captured some loved-up moments between the lovebirds amid cheers from the crew members.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux released the visual of his hit song God Design.

The music video imitates Jux and Priscilla's traditional wedding, displaying Africa’s beauty with the colourfully dressed traditional dancers and drummers.

The likes of Priscy’s mum, Iyabo Ojo, her brother, Festus, Enioluwa, Chioma Goodhair and the late singer, Mohbad’s son, Liam, were also featured in the video.

The video of Juma Jux speaking about Priscilla Ojo on the set of his new music video is below:

Reactions trail Juma Jux's comment about Priscilla

Some netizens claimed Juma Jux had taken a cue from Davido, who is known for praising his wife, Chioma, at every given opportunity.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

mammieandre2015 said:

"When your man gushes over you just know you in the right place."

uche_ayoka_okafor commented:

"Davido is their role model."

abu_saffy said:

"So cuteee I pray everyone finds their own person Ameeen."

_oyiza reacted:

"They both compliment eachother so well. I love love🥹. May we all find our own Person."

viks_vico said:

"This is how it should, Marry your support system and a backbone to your backpain."

justfood247 commented:

"For marriage wey never pass two weeks??? Na wa for una Oooo."

jabulile_m3 said:

"Oooh Love like this is beautiful.May this chemistry last forever in Jesus name .I always find myself smiling whenever I see the two of you."

ekayfoods_calabarspecial reacted:

"My own is which style will Chioma wear for her own wedding now😍 Kai! She always looks so stylish and beautiful."

Diamond Platnumz reacts to Juma Jux's performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzanians, including singer Diamond Platnumz, reacted to Juma Jux's performance at the Headies.

Juma, who not only bagged the Best East African Artist award at the Headies, also warmed the hearts of many Nigerians with his performance.

"Brother @juma_jux congratulations, If they bring another one, we will vote and take again, meaning it will be a trap. my sister in law has come with her blessings," a Tanzanian said.

