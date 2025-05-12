Comedian Josh2funny has reacted to the request made by Verydarkman’s fans, known as Ratel, regarding Deeone

The comedian was planning a show and invited Deeone to join him, but he later received messages from Ratel about the invitation

Fans shared their thoughts on the kind of reaction Josh2funny posted on social media in response to the Ratel' request

Chibuike Josh Alfred (Josh2Funny) has reacted to the comments made by fans of Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), about Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as Deeone.

The funnyman and skit maker was planning a show called The Audition, where he intended to feature his colleague Deeone.

Ratels warn Josh2funny about Deeone ahead of his show. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@josh2funny/@comediandeeone

However, fans of social media activist VDM, known as Ratels, stormed his page to express their displeasure about the plan.

According to them, the reality star, who was recently discovered to be married, has been after VDM. They encouraged Josh2Funny to reject Deeone and feature someone else instead.

Josh2Funny reacts to Ratels' request

Reacting to the request made by the Ratels, the comedian, who welcomed a baby a few months ago, stated that their request would never be honoured.

He also pointed out that Deeone has always been there for him whenever he calls and that his show has been running since 2017.

The funny man added that the show is watched by both Nigerians and non-Nigerians.

VDM trends because of Deeone and Josh2funny. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Josh2Funny advised the Ratels to either watch the show or scroll to another one they were more comfortable with.

He clarified that he wasn't against anyone but emphasised that his show was not about rants.

Recall that comedian Deeone and VDM are not the best of friends, with the reality star taunting him and his fans on several occasions.

See the post here:

What fans said about Josh2funny's post

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans to what the comedian said. Here are comments about them below:

@ebiereoki wrote:

"They're only known for bringing people down not lifting people up."

@scottyduchess shared:

"This people must think the world evolves around them alone, very funny people that only think of destruction."

@sunnyecheleofficial commented:

"Wait, are you for real?? Yet we condemn bullying and h@te!! This is no longer a joke!!! You have issues with someone, you want to frustrate their livelihood!?Is this now a cult?"

@healthertainer said:

"Just imagine. Some people are not alright."

@iamkshadow reacted:

"Crase dey worry most people for this Naija. So because you hate one person, everything about him should crumble? Werey lo po ju ninu gbogbo yin. I support most of the things @verydarkblackman does and whether u like it or not, there are so many things @comediandeeone also says about him that’s right."

@itslamosi stated:

"God bless you josh2funny your audience will always watch your content. People weh no even dey watch before na them dey talk."

