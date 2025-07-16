Femi Otedola announced that he will soon share key lessons from his entrepreneurial journey to inspire Nigeria’s next generation of business leaders

Reflecting on Nigeria's evolving business environment, he credited perseverance, resilience, and hard-won experience for the transformation

Otedola, also the chairman of Geregu Power Plc, revealed plans to discuss his experiences and lessons that could motivate upcoming Nigerian businesspeople

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Femi Otedola, billionaire businessman and chairman of First Holdings Plc, says he will soon share key lessons from his entrepreneurial journey to inspire Nigeria’s next generation of business leaders.

Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: UGC

In a post shared on X on Wednesday, Otedola reflected on how Nigeria’s business environment has transformed over the past decade, crediting the shift to resilience and hard-won experience.

“Over the past decade, doors have opened for entrepreneurs in Nigeria that once seemed firmly shut. This transformation didn’t happen overnight,” he posted.

“It’s the result of perseverance, resilience, and the lessons learned from countless setbacks.”

“I’ve walked this path myself, facing challenges and breakthroughs that shaped not just my career, but my outlook on what it means to succeed.”

The chairman of Geregu Power Plc, who is well-known for his financial, philanthropic, and energy initiatives, stated that he intends to talk more about his experience and the lessons he thinks will motivate the upcoming generation of Nigerian businesspeople in the weeks to come.

“I will be sharing something very exciting in the coming days,” he added.

Otedola, who is also a philanthropist, stated on May 22 that by the time of the next capital raising round, his cash investment in the financial institution would reach N320 billion.

Otedola speaks on his total investment in First Bank

Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola, the chairman of First HoldCo Plc, has declared that, after the next stage of the company's capital-raising campaign, his total cash investment in the financial institution is expected to reach N320 billion.

Speaking at First HoldCo Plc's 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in Lagos on Thursday, Otedola commended President Bola Tinubu's audacious economic changes, claiming that they had improved the climate for long-term investments.

Additionally, he praised Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for his "courageous and pragmatic" policy decisions that are boosting investor confidence and re-establishing the financial system's integrity.

With a rights issue of N150 billion, which was 25% oversubscribed, First HoldCo concluded the first phase of its capital-raising programme in March 2025, attracting N187.6 billion from investors. The company is now preparing for a second round of private placements with the goal of raising N350 billion.

Billionaires who spend the most on education in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that across the globe, billionaires are focusing on one of the most impactful ways to create lasting change through education.

Nigerian billionaires are not exempt from this, as successful business moguls such as Aliko Dangote and others have contributed to improving education in the country.

A report highlights the largest donations to universities by Nigerian billionaires, highlighting a common commitment to changing educational systems and promoting an inclusive future.

