Designer Seyi Vodi Unfollows VDM After Clash With Obi Cubana, Activist Reacts: "King For Hin Lane"
- Designer Seyi Vodi erupted the reactions of social media users after he unfollowed social media activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM
- Seyi took this action following VDM's clash with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, whose birth name is Obinna Iyiegbu
- Following what he did, Verydarkman reacted, which has engaged social media users even further
Nigerian designer Seyi Vodi has sided with Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, as he decided it was time to unfollow Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM, on Instagram.
It will be recalled that Obi and VDM clashed after the latter weighed into his online saga with Iyabo Ojo.
Obi had written online that bloggers were enabling Verydarkman and that they needed to stop fueling his energy by posting his videos.
VDM did not hesitate to fire back at Obi Cubana. The activist accused Cubana of being a show-off and called him a disrespectful elder.
He further claimed that Obi's wealth is exaggerated and that there are wealthier men in the north who do not flaunt their riches. He argued that, unlike many nightclub owners, he is not enslaved by money and has his own fan base.
This caused Tunde Ednut to ask VDM for an apology, to which he replied he'd rather die than do such a thing.
Following this drama, designer Seyi Vodi cut ties with VDM by unfollowing him. It was no surprise when it was discovered that VDM had done the same.
See the post here:
Reactions to Seyi Vodi's move
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@hamilton4u:
"This is very childish of Seyi Vodi, you want to inherit enmity? I wonder why some people no de get sense."
@king__cnd_:
"Like i said all man na king for him lane."
@king.dinho10:
"The same VDM he used to promote his business. Fear this people."
@dechief_jeff:
"Nah VDM make me know this man."
@jst_chocolate:
"Creating enemies after fame .how na make it make sense."
@cy_sammy6:
"No pain nor gain nor body dey feed anybody make them get out."
@h.mula100:
"Na VDM make me sabi that man."
@olajide_ptd:
"Only few people can stand the truth,VDM."
Portable lambastes VDM for dragging Obi Cubana
The drama between VeryDarkMan, Iyabo Ojo and Obi Cubana has taken another turn on social media.
This time around, controversial singer Portable waded into the matter after VDM dragged Obi.
Cubana Portable lambasted VeryDarkMan for his actions, and his video raised hilarious comments.
