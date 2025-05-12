2Baba and his new wife were sighted enjoying a boat cruise together for some fun time and the video surfaced online

In the viral clip, they were seen singing and dancing to the singer's hit song 'Implication' while someone recorded the moment

At one point, 2Baba almost fell into the water and had to quickly steady himself, as neither of them was wearing a life jacket

A video of Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his newly wedded wife, Natasha Osawaru, has surfaced online showing the couple having a fun time together.

In the clip, they were both dancing to 2Baba's hit song “Implication” while enjoying a boat cruise.

2Baba seen with wife as they have fun on boat cruise. Photo credit@official2baba/@honourabelosawaru

Source: Instagram

They gave off lovely vibes with their dance moves on the boat, however, 2Baba nearly fell at one point.

He had to quickly steady himself before it was too late, as neither he nor the lawmaker was wearing a life jacket.

Natasha seen with a lighter

In the recording, Natasha was seen holding a lighter while dancing to her new husband's song.

Fans speculated about what she might have intended to use the lighter for and concluded that the lovebirds may have been high after smoking.

2Baba vibes to his song on boat cruise. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Fans observe Natasha's new look

Netizens also expressed concern after noticing Honourable Natasha’s appearance after marriage.

A few users commented that she appeared too thin, questioning what might be going on with her, as she always seems to look different in her videos.

Recall that before 2Baba and Natasha got married secretly, they had been spotted together on several occasions, and many people did not support their relationship.

Fans also share their observation about them and support 2Baba's ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

See the video here:

Reactions trail fans' response to the new video

Netizen shared their views about the new video of both 2Baba and his new wife. Here are some comments below:

@iam___sunshine__ wrote:

"They're happy and that's what matters period.. online jobless in-laws y'all can wallow in pain.'

@dr_alwaysrozy commented:

"She looks different here. she looks thin here."

@adunniade_homes_properties reacted:

"Make una hold each other well, nobody una won leave each other for. Couples made in heaven."

@odiukonamba1_ said:

"See ehn, train your daughters well, teach them class,self worth and conscience. Before you do anything, ask yourself, if I was the one in this situation, how would I feel?, enough said."

@jovitachikezie stated:

"Nearly, Baba for kiss Mami water. Na only Gosd sabve am there. I don't whay they will not wear a life jacket."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

Many of the singer's fans were not happy to hear what happening to him.

