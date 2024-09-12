Ace Nigerian comedian and content creator Basketmouth has sparked massive tension on social media with a recent announcement he made about his love life

Basketmouth noted in his announcement that he was set to step into the next chapter of his life while sharing a picture of himself and a beautiful curvy woman

The comic went a step further, attaching the social media handle of the woman to his post, and the identity of the woman has left many in shock

Renowned comedian, actor and content creator Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has sparked chaos across the Nigerian social media space with an announcement about his love life.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Basketmouth released a statement over a year ago to announce that he and his wife, Elsie Okpocha, were separated. It seems the comedian is finally ready to move on.

Top Nigerian comedian Basketmouth has sparked chaos online after he shared a pic of himself and a woman on his social media handle with tricky caption. Photo credit: @basketmouth/@mizvick

Basketmouth's announcement surprised many of his fans and netizens and sparked reactions across numerous platforms.

In the announcement, Basketmouth noted that he was set to step into the next chapter of his life and couldn't wait to explore the joys that would come with it.

The identity of Basketmouth's new woman revealed

After Basketmouth made the announcement, netizens quickly trooped to the social media handle, which the comic attached to his post.

The identity of the woman in Basketmouth's announcement has been revealed as TV show presenter Victoria Eze, better known as Miz Vick.

Below is Basketmouth's announcement:

Netizens react as Basketmouth flaunts his new woman

Here are some of the comments that trailed Basketmouth's announcement:

@yawnaija:

"Congrats Eze gburugburu🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥at last."

@officallyweezzy09:

"How many of ona run go her page go see her picture well."

@forjaytheking:

"This particular Union is so personal to me and I trust this one is perfect. I’m glad you both heeded my advice to make this public. God bless you both for us."

@j_j_c1:

"I can bet that the announcement is a promotion for either show or something."

@veralee007:

"If na the woman post now comment section will be so toxic."

@toju_peter:

"Una fit each other.. Na now him ex wife go wake up once d next wife hawt like this."

@onyidonchina_:

"Bro was never divorced. Both him and his wife still wears their ring."

@osi_suave:

"Una dey take Basket Serious 😂😂😂😂 person when wan drop movie or new music."

@ugomgram:

"Nobody should take this guy serious."

@godsavehabila:

"You've found and fall in love in this Tinubu Regime."

Basketmouth’s ex-wife Elsie speaks on crashed marriage

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, finally went online to discuss their broken marriage.

In a video post, Elsie complained about people who would go under her comment section to tell her to return to Basketmouth, claiming she was only pretending to be happy.

