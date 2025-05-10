VeryDarkMan has shared how he was arrested and found himself in the EFCC's custody in a new video

The social media critic, who claimed GTBank held him hostage, accused the EFCC of kidnapping him

VeryDarkMan also disclosed what transpired while he was in detention before he was granted bail, stirring another round of reactions online

Social media critic Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has finally shared details about his arrest and how he found himself in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a lengthy video posted online on Saturday, May 10, VeryDarkMan recounted how he visited a branch of GTBank alongside his mother and a friend.

Recall that VeryDarkMan, before his arrest, had called out GTBank for deducting money from his mother's salary account over a loan she never took.

He disclosed how he and his mother were attended to at the bank to get to the root of how her National Identification Number (NIN) had been used to take a loan.

Following the joint investigation on his mother's account, VeryDarkMan claimed he was blocked by a policeman from leaving the bank for some minutes, only to realise it was a delay tactic.

After being allowed to leave the bank alongside his mother and his friend, he disclosed they were surrounded by some security agencies, who ordered him out of the car before putting a blindfold over him and his friend.

He stated that he would later find himself in the custody of the EFCC, where he was questioned about his earnings, his assets, his comments on Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee's case, among others.

VeryDarkMan alleged that GTBank held him hostage as he accused the EFCC of kidnapping him.

In a caption of the lengthy video, VDM wrote,

"This is the full story of everything that happened with the efcc and GT..how I was and held host@ge at Gt bank and how I was knppd by efcc, the money found in my account, my source of income, my assets,no petitions whatsoever not just that no charges until I got there, mercy chinwo and eazyt issues, Okoya kids everything."

The video of VeryDarkMan sharing the story of what happened with him at GTBank, EFCC custody:

Watch the extended video of VeryDarkMan's recounting his experience:

Reactions as VeryDarkMan recounts his experience

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed VeryDarkMan's video, read them below;

A_RWAC said:

"So he’s saying he bought “fake money in traffic” who is his lawyer again? Imagine 1 or 2 ppl from that even coming out to say that was real money? Why lie about that? Also, he’s yet to tell us if his mother actually took the loan, why is he running away from that subject."

AlhajiExcobar commented:

"VDM and Kokopee deserve to be stoned to death . Very anyhow ppl."

WhyteBlck commented:

"This shows that you now have lots of enemies. Please be careful out there."

greatbenedict said:

"Omo street OT is better than Reading and Writing. A a guy man you need STREET OT."

VDM appreciates his supporters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan expressed his gratitude to everyone who spoke on his behalf he was in detention.

The social media critic shared how he never expected Femi Falana to speak on his behalf despite their ongoing legal battle. He also mentioned names in like Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, Tunde Ednut in his appreciation video.

