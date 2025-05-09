Tonto Dikeh announces 2-car giveaway for 40th birthday on June 5, saying it’s her way of rewarding loyal fans for years of support

She selects the first winner for consistent support and loyalty, noting that the fan never misses a post and always uplifts her online

Fans troop to her page with congratulatory messages and birthday prayers, expressing hope of becoming the second car winner

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has kicked off her 40th birthday celebration in a big way—by announcing a car giveaway to fans.

In a recent Instagram post, the Rivers-born actress revealed her intention to gift two cars to fans as part of her birthday celebration, scheduled for June 5.

According to the actress, one winner has already been selected based on consistent support and loyalty over time.

Tonto Dikeh announces 2-car giveaway for 40th birthday on June 5. Photos: @tontolet/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She wrote,

“Earlier this year, I announced that I’d be giving away two cars for my 40th birthday. I’m excited to share that I have found one truly loyal and consistent supporter."

She explained that the fan in question always shows up in her comments, cheering her on and nominating her for opportunities.

Tonto added as she expressed her gratitude.

“Nothing that happens on my page or in my journey goes unnoticed – Thank you."

See Tonto Dikeh's post here:

Netizens react to Tonto's birthday giveaway

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to celebrate the gesture and wish her well:

@alvinoflagos__official wrote:

“ 40 is no where near where you’re going. Congratulations mama and thanks for always making people happy.”

@sleekberryy added:

“Congratulations to the winner in advance and to me too… I know this year I must win something from KingT I say and claim it with faith IJN. Happy Birthday in advance to you KingT”

@callmewinnyluv declared:

“Congratulations to the first winner.. the 2nd car na me get am ooo. From my mouth to God’s ear”

@layortybat made a heartfelt plea:

“Happiest birthday to you ma'am. I am a baker and I’ve been suffering to get an oven… please help me ma. God bless you.”

@omiachoba said:

“Wow, congratulations to this loyal fans more blessings”

@aboladee_kd commented:

“Wishing you many more prosperous years, happy birthday in astrology T”

Fans troop to her page with congratulatory messages and birthday prayers, expressing hope of becoming the second car winner. Photos: @tontolet/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh shares thoughts on Yoruba speakers

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh recently shared her humorous frustration about Yoruba netizens who engage in online fights strictly in their dialect. She said this habit makes it hard for non-Yoruba speakers like her to keep up with the drama.

In a lighthearted plea, Tonto urged Yoruba speakers to consider switching to English, especially during heated social media exchanges. According to her, understanding the language helps her know who is winning the online argument.

She added that Yorubas aren’t the only ones proud of their language, but when it comes to public fights, English would make everyone part of the “show.” Her post sparked laughter and agreement among fans online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng