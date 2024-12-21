Christmas: Tonto Dikeh Hosts Santa Claus at Her Home for Her Son and His 'Brother,' Shares Pics
As the festive period kicked off, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh caused a buzz with how she celebrated this year's Christmas.
Tonto, who recently bagged a diploma, flooded her social media timeline with pictures of Santa Claus at her house with gifts.
The mother of one also penned a message to her fans and followers about the need to share love and special moments during the festive period.
Captioning the pictures, Tonto Dikeh wrote,
"Season’s Greetings, This time of year reminds us that the true magic of the season lies not in what we give or receive, but in the love we share and the moments we create together. Let’s carry kindness, gratitude, and connection into the new year, knowing that WE ARE THE REASON FOR THE SEASON."
Slide the post below to see the pictures Tonto Dikeh shared below:
The actress' son King Andre, who also shared pictures on his page, revealed his mum brought Santa Claus home for him and their pet dog, which he called his brother.
King Andre wrote,
"Mummy Brought Santa home for I and my brother @muzik_toypom."
Celebs, fans react to Tonto Dikeh's pictures
Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:
dee_light_signatures:
"Season Greetings Momma ... I am expecting my Christmas gift from you Ma."
penny_malaya:
"Season greetings king."
lawmeg:
"God please help me give my kid what they need. Merry Christmas beautiful."
gracebim:
"Compliment of the season.......please ma help me with xmas chicken."
What Tonto Dikeh said about recorded calls
In other reports via Legit.ng, the actress gave hints on protecting oneself from recorded phone calls.
This was after the news that Bobrisky's phone conversation leaked online went viral.
Tonto spoke on the saga by sharing information on how to avoid recorded calls.
Source: Legit.ng
