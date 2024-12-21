Tonto Dikeh has shared adorable pictures of Santa Claus at her house ahead of the festive period

The Nollywood actress also shared pictures of her son and her pet dog as they posed for pictures with Santa Claus

Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre also gushed about his mother for bringing Santa Claus to their home, as celebrities flooded the actress' page

As the festive period kicked off, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh caused a buzz with how she celebrated this year's Christmas.

Tonto, who recently bagged a diploma, flooded her social media timeline with pictures of Santa Claus at her house with gifts.

The mother of one also penned a message to her fans and followers about the need to share love and special moments during the festive period.

Captioning the pictures, Tonto Dikeh wrote,

"Season’s Greetings, This time of year reminds us that the true magic of the season lies not in what we give or receive, but in the love we share and the moments we create together. Let’s carry kindness, gratitude, and connection into the new year, knowing that WE ARE THE REASON FOR THE SEASON."

The actress' son King Andre, who also shared pictures on his page, revealed his mum brought Santa Claus home for him and their pet dog, which he called his brother.

King Andre wrote,

"Mummy Brought Santa home for I and my brother @muzik_toypom."

Celebs, fans react to Tonto Dikeh's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

dee_light_signatures:

"Season Greetings Momma ... I am expecting my Christmas gift from you Ma."

penny_malaya:

"Season greetings king."

lawmeg:

"God please help me give my kid what they need. Merry Christmas beautiful."

gracebim:

"Compliment of the season.......please ma help me with xmas chicken."

