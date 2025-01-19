Actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed her displeasure at how some Yoruba people on social media speak their language without considering non-Yorubas

She said that she needs them to speak English especially when they are engaging in online fights

The movie star also shared the similarity between the Yoruba people and Ghanaians, and her post got several reactions

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has shared her thoughts on some Yoruba people who are always engaged in conversations in their dialect, ignoring the English language.

She pleaded that they should consider others who do not understand Yoruba, especially when they are involved in online fights. According to the role interpreter, when the Yorubas speak English, it will enable her to know who is winning the fight during their online dramas.

Tonto Dikeh advises Yoruba people

Speaking further on the issue, the mother of one said that the Yorubas are not the only ones who love to converse in their dialect. Tonto Dikeh noted that Ghanaians are also guilty of it. She pleaded that Nigeria's West African neighbours should try to speak English in public so that she can understand them.

The 37-year-old Rivers state indigene added that her post on Yoruba and Ghanaian people was made with love. Several fans of the actress have shared their takes on her post. While some people agreed with her, others shared other tribes who are guilty of what she complained about.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh cautions Yoruba people

Check out some of the reactions as Tonto Dikeh cautions Yoruba people about speaking their language online below:

@tomyfrvnklyn:

"It’s even the South Africans that are funny. They’ll start in English and everything will just change in the middle."

@tapiocaandmore:

"It’s not our fault. When using Yoruba to fight it hit the spot and very direct than English. Imagine fighting and saying you are mad. It won’t show seriousness like O ti ya werey."

@simplycomfy31:

"Even the Igbos too, make una use English Abeg."

@kvng_onyin:

"Make everybody dey use English or pidgin language so we no go dey find translator."

@emmanuelisrael1504:

"This age fight still dey sweet you instead to use your platform preach peace and unity."

@thebodyconstore:

"Lol, even as a person who understands Yoruba, sometimes I dunno what they're writing e.g Aunty Lizzy."

@victory.writers:

"Set awon Portable."

@victory.writers:

"Do you know that a high score in the GRE exams can get you scholarships into American Universities with a F1 Student visa?"

@matete4real:

"She really talk truth sha, especially the women fight."

Tonto Dikeh shares family photos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh had joined in the celebration of Christmas, and she shared some pictures of herself and her family on social media.

The mother of one spoke about the birth, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and she noted the reason for the festive season.

She also affirmed what the celebration of Christmas signifies, and her fans shared their thoughts on her post on Instagram.

