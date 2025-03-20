Frank Edoho reveals exclusive details about the dispute between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former label boss, Eezee Tee

In a video posted on his page, Frank claims Mercy Chinwo’s team was open to an audit despite public assumptions that they were not

He clarifies that Eezee Tee was not forced into any actions and asserts that Eezee Tee still owes Mercy Chinwo money

Renowned Nigerian media personality Frank Edoho has provided exclusive insights into the ongoing controversy between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former label boss, Eezee Tee of Eezee Concepts.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on March 20, 2025, Edoho—known for his candid commentary—addressed key details surrounding the dispute, which has dominated discussions on Nigerian social media.

Frank Edoho's insight on the Chinwo-Eezee conflict

Edoho refuted claims that Mercy Chinwo’s team was evading an audit, stating unequivocally that they had not attempted to avoid financial scrutiny. He also dismissed allegations that Eezee Tee had been pressured or coerced, particularly with his brief encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Contrary to speculation, Edoho clarified that Eezee Tee was not detained or placed in handcuffs, as some rumours suggested. However, the most significant revelation in Edoho’s account is that Eezee Tee allegedly still owes Mercy Chinwo a substantial sum, which appears to be the crux of the dispute.

In his words,

"Mercy Chinwo’s team was not avoiding audit; Eezee Tee was not coerced like the people think, EFCC let him go. He is still owing Mercy Chinwo some money”

The Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee's controversy

Edoho’s revelations come at a time when public interest in the dispute is at its peak, with fans closely following developments and debating the issue on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

His report cuts through the speculation, offering insights that challenge some of the prevailing narratives.

Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee have a long-standing professional history. Under his label, Eezee Concepts, Chinwo rose to stardom with hit songs like Excess Love, which gained widespread acclaim.

However, their relationship soured amid allegations of financial disagreements. While some speculated that Mercy’s team was withholding information, Edoho’s latest comments suggest that the primary issue may be unpaid royalties or contractual obligations.

Reactions to Edoho’s take on Chinwo-Eezee's conflict

@daveebtc said;

"I like and respect you a lot sir, just one curiosity I would like you to clarify, the EFCC officers involved in this case, are they mutual friends with Mercy husband or do they belong to the same church , lastly why was the case transferred to Ibadan efcc office? These are my curiosities that I would appreciate if you could clarify."

@comediandeeone said;

Proper analysis based on facts! 🔥

@kidmanitieimoh3030 said;

"I have bloggers you have god?? Frank are you the god they have?"

@daddyfreeze said;

"A little bit that economical 😂"

@danhausawa.dh said;

"Well said, Mr. Frank 👍🏾. However, is your submission or analysis based on facts, or is it just your opinion, which may or may not be skewed? There are two parties involved, and they may have to settle their differences in a court of law rather than in public opinion or from a biased interpretation of the law. There are many moving parts in this matter, and I believe both parties may be right and wrong in how they handled it. We can be fans or friends and still stand on the side of truth and facts."

@donkushe said;

"It would have been nice to also tag Ezekiel to this post, so he can provide a response. Maybe he also appointed another company to carryout an audit."

@advantagetony said;

"People who react emotionally when issues arise often believe that having 1M followers online equates to being intellectual and knowledgeable. However, many of them lack true understanding."

@unapapaforvillage said;

"Have you heard from EzeeTee? Did you reach out to listen to his side of the story before coming to the public with one sided story? SMH."

@sundayosuala said;

"Ru saying eezety was not detained by efcc for days. Can Reekado Banks detain Don Jazzy? Oga don't allow people to start dragging u oo"

