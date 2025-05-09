The bridal shoot of a lovely Nigerian couple has captured the attention of netizens and garnered massive reactions

In the video, the young groom was seen gushing over his partner who has albinism as they posed for their bridal shots

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on Instagram congratulated them in the comments section

A romantic bridal shoot of a Nigerian couple has taken the internet by storm, captivating the hearts of many online users.

The adorable couple's joyous moment was captured on camera, showing their love and affection for each other.

Man gushes over partner living with albinism

The video, shared on Instagram by @focusstudio16, captured the couple dancing and sharing cute moments.

The groom's romantic gestures, particularly when he repeatedly lifted his partner's hand to kiss it, left many viewers smiling.

His partner, who has albinism, blushed sweetly at his romantic advances, adding to the sweetness of the moment.

Reactions trail couple's bridal shoot

The clip garnered lots of congratulatory messages from well-wishers on Instagram.

Many social media users praised the couple's love and booming relationship, with some expressing admiration for the groom's adoration and care for his partner.

The comments section was filled with heartfelt wishes for the couple's future together.

As the couple prepares to start their new life, they have the well-wishes of many to cherish and enjoy their journey together.

Mima_cakes_and_bites said:

"Love is everything."

Stylefix.x stated:

"Wow."

Proudly_nyamwezi said:

"The cutest video I have seen in a week."

Marcan_sayo said:

"May the God of heaven protect you on your journey and may your marriage always be peaceful, amen."

Piecy60 stated:

"Love. I still believe in it and yes it does exist."

Emilynjobvu said

"No matter what happens. I do believe good men still exist and there is true love."

Akothnyasembo said:

"Lovuuuu is beurefullll."

Tedd_shot_it said:

"Anyone that hasn't been love this way would think that this is Fake."

Aminataphone_accessories said:

"Yes I believe because am in love. Love is beautiful."

@asamkpete said:

"I love the way she laughs so hard when he lifts her hand. She's so beautiful with her skin colour. I pray Love also finds me one day."

@angelliquq said:

"This love is gonna last forever. It shows. They look too happy together. May all their prayers he answered."

@ritasnikkk said:

"Love is adorable and romantic with the right person. I know an elderly couple living next to me that still do things for each other in old age. Love is real guys. Your union is blessed always."

Watch the video here:

Albino lady shows off her albino lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was about to get married to an albino man used all manners of endearment to describe him.

Calling him her inner light and breath, the lady took her time to style the young man's hair to look beautiful.

