Wizkid’s associate, Godson, has raised concerns of fans about the music star’s well-being on social media

In a post going viral online, Godson called on fans to pray for Wizkid while explaining what might have gone wrong

This came after numerous Wizkid's shows in choice locations all over the world were cancelled, allegedly due to low ticket sales

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s associate, Godson, has called for prayers for the music star on social media.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s Morayo tour suffered major setbacks after several of his show venues including the Madison Square Garden and the State Farm Arena were cancelled over low ticket sales.

Shortly after the news went viral, concerned fans went on social media to ask questions, and some of them also tried to get answers from Wizkid’s associate, Godson, on Snapchat.

In response to a fan’s question about Wizkid’s shows getting cancelled, Godson asked for prayers for the Morayo crooner. According to him, the Star Boy is still grieving and nobody is trying to help him.

He wrote:

“Add him to your prayer. Personally, I think that he’s still grieving and nobody is helping him achieve this. Sad.”

Reactions as Wizkid’s associate says singer needs prayers

Godson’s post about Wizkid needing prayers over his cancelled shows went viral on social media, and it piqued the interest of fans. A number of them found the situation amusing and blamed Wizkid for the low ticket sales, while others blamed the economy:

Kill_the_opps_ said:

“That werey drop album he no even do one video to promote his craft lol 😂 he thought were still in 2016 ? Make him fans deh hype him deh go.”

Sog.walter said:

“Make una de whyne una selves.”

Danidoofficial wrote:

“Davido wey suppose help am, wizzy dey beef am.”

Antonyx001 said:

“Wizkid should also do more to promote his songs. His fans should also tell him the truth, not just praises.”

Gold_unseen_v said:

“😂😂😂 Economy is affecting the whole world, no be who chop belle full dey go show 😏 oga rest which one is still grieving 😏😏😏 una too dey rate this wizkid.”

Cassie_beloved wrote:

“Nigerians will b@sh people online even when things are going wrong and then come to cry pretending they cared once they hear of the persons demise. Dem swear for una ? Na only who die una dey pity for?”

Davijuos wrote:

“A lot of people are isolating themselves because their world has been turned around due to certain life experiences, but we notice him because na celeb. You'll heal and will be fine.”

Faps_n_faps said:

“I’m a 30BG fan ….But let Love Lead….We should not pray for anyone downfall, even Davido would pray for him and won’t want his downfall.”

Endowedfunso said:

“He is grieving? But get strength to drag Davido for 2weeks? Dey play.”

Gods_time_the_best wrote:

“I no wan hear say Ferrari no day again o 😂.”

