Verydarkman’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, caught the attention of many online after he spoke about the critic

Legit.ng reported that the online critic broke his silence on May 9 following his release from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detention

Deji Adeyanju mentioned what VDM went through to communicate with his fans and followers, triggering reactions online

Verydarkman’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, shared details about the online critic’s return to social media following the case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On May 8, 2025, Adeyanju took to X to explain VDM’s bail process and ongoing developments.

Adeyanju revealed that VDM’s phone and car remained in the possession of the EFCC, even after his release.

This update comes amidst ongoing discussions regarding the circumstances of the arrest and its potential implications.

Responding to claims that VDM’s arrest served as a distraction from national political concerns, Adeyanju remarked that those holding such views could now focus on addressing governance issues without any perceived hindrance.

VDM’s legal situation continues to be a topic of public interest, with many awaiting further updates from both his representatives and the EFCC.

In a new update, the legal counsel disclosed that VDM bought a new phone so he could go on social media.

He mentioned that VDM had a hard time logging into his account to communicate with his fans and netizens.

Adeyanju wrote:

“VDM has got a new phone. He couldn’t log into his accounts since morning. That just resolved now. I’m sure you will all hear from him tomorrow.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to VDM’s saga

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

@hommy_001 said:

"What does EFCC want to do with his other phone? Did they find anything incriminating? If not, give him his dammn phone. That is stealing. You stole/obtained someone's phone."

@dayo4ye wrote:

"I believe the main reason behind his arrest is the phone—they’re likely after evidence stored on it. In my opinion, he needs to rethink his strategy. A work phone should be encrypted so that even if it’s seized, sensitive files can’t be accessed."

@Daywum said:

"VDM ti ni foonu titun kan. Ko le wọle si erọ ibani soro rẹ lati owurọ. Iyẹn ti yanju ni bayi. Mo ni idaniloju pe gbogbo yin yoo gbọ lati ọdọ rẹ ni ọla. ibanisọ."

st_martins_rugs said:

"Vdm just drop a post about some minutes ago."

@ForwardM247 said:

"Thanks for all you do for humanity Bar. Deji. Even though I still disagree with you in most cases, you are still a good man. Wish you more of God's gracr."

accura.8 said:

"How’s this our business? Content creator Lawyer! Both client and lawyer deserves each other, Clout Chasers!!!"

deeds_sadly said:

"So he has forfeited his previous phone? Wetin dey the other phone wey make efcc no release am? Why will efcc withold a legitimately purchased car? Asking for a friend."

pambiiiiii_ wrote:

"Las las na to enter plee bargain, he will forfeit the car, phone and all the money in his account to the federal government or go to jail.. let's see how that ends."

abikeolosedudu said:

"How does this information affect the price of fish?"

Radiogad tells critic to prove he's 'straight'

Meanwhile, the arrest and release of VeryDarkMan continued to trend as many online users tried to grasp the situation.

Online commentator Radiogad went online to ask VDM to marry Jojo of Lele, the female content creator who went all out during his protest.

He stated that he needs the critics to make a point to the world, leaving Nigerians to drag him by his bald head.

