Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma have given fans relationship goals with their latest video on social media

The celebrity couple were spotted rocking matching outfits as they had fun singing along to Davido’s new songs

The video of the heartwarming display between Davido and Chioma went viral on social media and it got fans talking

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma have warmed fans' hearts with their latest video.

Just recently, the 30BG boss took to his official Instagram stories to share a series of videos of himself spending time with Chioma, who recently had a lavish 30th birthday party.

Davido and his wife were in a car during a ride when they both had fun singing along to songs from OBO’s newly released 5IVE album.

Fans gush over Davido and Chioma's cute singing video. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips going viral, the celebrity couple, who were rocking matching outfits, were all smiles as they made faces while acting out words in the lyrics of the track titled With You.

See the heartwarming display below:

Reactions to Davido and Chioma’s fun singing video

The fun video of Davido and Chioma rocking matching outfits and singing during a car ride, went viral on social media and warmed the hearts of many netizens. A number of them gushed over the relationship between the celebrity couple:

Fans gush over Davido and Chioma's singing video. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Priscilla_emeldaa said:

“God abeg ooo, Chioma don finish my idolo😍😍.”

___edith.of.the.goodlife said:

“She knows that verse is for her. God Abeg this people relationship de always sweet me ehh 😂😂🥰🥰.”

Lifestyle_of_izzy said:

“This song keeps living rent free in my head…. I no understand ooo😍😍😍😍.”

_aricare wrote:

“Why am i smiling 😍😍😍love them.”

Stanley_richmind said:

“Chioma too fine 😂.”

Iphieluxuryhairs said:

“Davido was that eyes and licking of lips necessary? Na you and your baby dey play, na me Dey body dey sweet🥰🥰🥰🥰 I love you two 😍.”

Joykelsey41 said:

“I am too obsessed with chioma and Davido😢..I love them so much ❤️.”

Maam.e850 said:

“It's the way he looks at her for me 😍❤️.”

Deramarris said:

“Nahh this is what we call vibes 🙌😂 marry someone who vibes to your frequency man ❤️.”

Queen_dhanj said:

“Finished man 😍.”

Goddess_deb said:

“Naughty couple…love itttt 😍.”

Uc.58909 wrote:

“They are best friends.na only through davido we dey see this side of Chioma. Infact see Chioma in general.”

Davido exposes Chioma's body in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido came under fire over the video he posted of Chioma.

The 30BG boss shared a clip on Chioma's 30th birthday on his Instagram stories and it had his wife's chest on full display for netizens to see. Davido had made the video of his wife while showing the ongoing preparations for her birthday.

The video eventually went viral and triggered a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians. Many of them blasted the music star while others either praised or condemned Chioma for being comfortable with her body being online in that manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng