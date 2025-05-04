Nollywood actor Kamo State has showered praises on Funke Akindele after welcoming his first child with his wife

In a lengthy note, the new dad recounted how the Jenifa star wanted to sponsor his wife to give birth in America

Kamo also shared that Funke Akindele is sponsoring his child’s naming ceremony, among other things, and fans reacted

Nigerian actor Akinyooola Ayoola aka Kamo State has appreciated top actress Funke Akindele for the role she played in his wife giving birth to their first child.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kamo announced that he and his wife had welcomed their baby in April 2025, and the news was met with congratulatory messages from fans.

However, after sharing the news, the skitmaker and actor dedicated another post to thanking Funke Akindele for being very supportive to him and his wife as they went through the life changing experience.

Nigerians react as actor Kamo shares how Funke Akindele supported him during wife's childbirth.

According to Kamo, Funke Akindele offered to sponsor his wife to give birth in America even after he had informed her late about the pregnancy. He added that the Jenifa star insisted he stay back with his wife even though they were supposed to go to Dubai together.

The skitmaker mentioned how Funke Akindele told her driver and security detail to follow them to the hospital at any hour of the day to ensure their safety and that the actress connected them to a very good doctor in Lagos and paid for every bill.

However, that was not all. Kamo added that Funke Akindele had offered to sponsor their child’s naming ceremony down to the food for guests and outfits for him and his wife.

The actor wrote in part:

“I’ll never forget the nights you spent by my side at the hospital, your presence a soothing balm, your vigilance a testament to your love. Even when I told you about the pregnancy late, you were ready to fly my wife to the US for the baby’s birth, showing the lengths you’d go to for us. We were suppose to go to Dubai together when i told you my wife’s expected delivery date is close,you insisted i stay with her,while you’re in Dubai with your kids, you called my wife every single day, just to check up on her and make sure she was doing well any day i didn’t pick call like this you’ll fight me ni ooo that you must talk to ESTHER to check her,you told your driver and security details to follow us to the hospital even if we call them in the midnight, ensuring we were safe and sound. You secured one of the best doctor in Lagos for my wife, and took care of every single bill, showing your selfless generosity. You prayed for my wife in our prayer group every single time, and you forced me to pray countless times, always reminding me of the power of faith. And now, as we shall be christening our baby this Tuesday,you’ve once again stepped forward,sponsoring the naming from the food to the beautiful outfits for my wife and me, you’re taking care of everything, ensuring that this celebration is as special as it can be.”

Kamo expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Funke Akindele for being a support system to him and his wife. See the touching post below:

Funke Akindele reacts as Kamo appreciates her

Kamo’s appreciation post to Funke Akindele drew a comment from the Jenifa actress. She gave all the glory to God. In her words:

“Ayoola!!!!! Wow!!! If I no accept this post you go show me shege 😂😂😂

Take note: all glory be to God!!! If I don’t do it, God will send another person to do it. Congratulations to us o!!! Oluwaseun o. Oluwa a da omo wa si. May this be the beginning of good things for you and your family. Esther, I love you. You are a blessing.”

Funke Akindele reacts as Kamo thanks her for her support during wife's pregnancy and childbirth.

Reactions as Kamo publicly thanks Funke Akindele

Kamo’s kind words to Funke Akindele on the role she played in his wife’s pregnancy and childbirth warmed the hearts of many fans. Read some of their comments below:

Uzee_usman said:

“001A purest soul ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meeinahs_thrift_city said:

“She’s indeed a prayer warrior 👏🏿💜.”

Hafbamproperties said:

“Awwnnn….congratulations on your bundle of Joy. God bless you Lafunky, may you never lack.”

Fhyvourherself_themediagirl said:

“One thing about Aunty Funke is if she likes you, she really likes you. And when she loves you, she loves you deeply. She’ll go above and beyond, no halfway, no holding back. It’s a kind of love and support that’s rare to find. You’ll feel it, you’ll know it, and you’ll never forget it. A true angel in human form.😍”

Sir_richie_derrick said:

“Nah kamo finally cast Aunty FUNKE 😂and he Dey sweet me the enemies won’t see u both in Jesus name 🔥.”

Obakitan said:

“The woman after Gods heart ❤️ @funkejenifaakindele I remember anytime I’m weak and feel like giving up. I do run to her dm and she will always say something to put me at peace, even though I have only met her once in person , she is indeed a mother, Thanks for mothering many of us directly and indirectly iya tia 😍 For all the gift for the repost l love you maami 😍.”

Naijatastyfoods said:

“This is so touching. Thank you for being grateful & appreciative. God bless you more Funke Akindele,you will forever be on top in Jesus name.”

