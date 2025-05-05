A Nigerian man who is a cement dealer shared how someone disappeared with N12 million worth of goods

He said he supplied the man with cement, and he ended up not paying and even threatened his life when he tried to get justice

However, he came online to say the man who disappeared with his money has died and that he would never forgive him

A Nigerian man said he supplied goods to one of his customers, and the person refused to pay.

The man said he deals in cement and he had given goods worth N12 million to the customer and he disappeared.

According to a post he made on Facebook, the man, Ibrahim Ahmed Sabana, said the customer threatened his life when he tried to get justice.

However, Ibrahim said he got news that the customer who disappeared with his money has died.

He noted that even now that the man is dead, he is not going to forgive him because he caused him a lot of pain.

His words:

"Today, I received the news of the passing of someone I did business with for over 8 years transactions totaling over 70 million naira. But two years ago, I gave him cement worth 12 million naira… and he vanished. Wallahi, I went through hell. He betrayed my trust, ruined my finances, and left me in deep pain. I tried to pursue justice-even as far as Cameroon but he connived with the authorities and threatened my life. To the deceased: I will never forgive you. Not for the pain. Not for the betrayal. Not for the money you took and intentionally enjoyed. You may have escaped this world, but you will face what comes next. May you taste the true pain and suffering you caused me."

Reactions as man shares how he lost N12 million

Sabir Omar said:

"Those asking forgiveness for this kind of wickedness because Allah will reward forgiveness; I’m suggesting you set up a fund raiser and contribute 12m to this guy. The God will share that reward to you."

Randolph Samba said:

"Let no one blackmail you emotionally to not state your mind. There are many living humans who are on this table of being wicked debtors. Perhaps, this will make them to have a change of heart and fear God."

Aisha Umairah Onize said:

"Only you know what you went through and how deeply hurt you felt, so your decisions are valid.. May Allah soften your heart towards him, replenish your losses and have mercy on the deceased.."

Faridah Isah Gado said:

"You people should leave him alone. He has the right to forgive or not to. And since he doesn’t, it’s okay to. People basically forget about death when they want to show you pepper."

