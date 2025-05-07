Junior Pope's wife has shared a heartfelt message as she celebrated him on his 45th posthumous birthday celebration

The late actor's wife also shared a video comprising Junior Pope's memories with his children and family members

Junior Pope's wife's new social media post on his 45th posthumous birthday also stirred reactions from celebrities and well-wishers

Late Nollywood actor John Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope would have turned the age of 45 on Wednesday, May 7, as his wife, Jennifer Awele, celebrated his 45th posthumous birthday.

Recall that on 10 April, 2024, the Nigerian entertainment industry was plunged into mourning following the death of Junior Pope.

Junior Pope’s Wife Shares Touching Video, Tribute on His 45th Posthumous Birthday: "Words Fail Me"

Legit.ng reported that the actor lost his life along with four colleagues when their boat capsized in the Anam River while filming ‘Other Side of Life’, produced by Adanma Luke.

Junior Pope, who was 43 at the time, was laid to rest in Uwala Abaka".was laid to rest in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, within the Nsukka region of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Junior Pope's wife celebrates his posthumous birthday

The Nollywood actor's wife, in a heartfelt message, said she celebrated her husband's 45th birthday with tears and memories.

Junior Pope's wife added that she and their sons continue to carry his love in everything they do

Sharing a video capturing memories of Junior Pope, his children and Family members, the late actor's wife wrote,

"In July 2010,,You Asked My Birth Date….I Asked For Yours And You Said The Last Day In The First Week Of May And I Said 7th??? You Said ( Smart With A Clap ) It’s May 7th 2025 And I’m Not Celebrating You With My Different Birthday Surprises(I Doubt I Missed Any),,Not With Candles And Cakes But With Tears And Memories And A Heart That Still Beats In Rhythm With Yours…. I Had A Lot In Mind To Type But At This Point,,Words Fail Me Happy 45th Birthday Our Daddy In Heaven…We Carry Your Love In Everything We Do…Keep Watching Over Us Debonai."

The video Junior Pope's wife shared on his 45th posthumous birthday is below:

Celebs, fans celebrate Junior Pope's birthday

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from celebrities as well as well-wishers. Read the comments below:

miss_cassieblingz said:

"So sorry cos days like this will definitely break you… May God continue to strengthen you Envy of all women.. Happy heavenly birthday to the king of swag nation."

kintoresourcesltd said:

"Kai why did I even come to instagram now my heart is devastated right now is well loved..Happy Birthday pope is dope."

charitynelson79 wrote:

"JP such a loving, caring lively husband and dad. It's well. Rest on JP."

only1chisom said:

"God !!!!!! All these memory you carry. Jezzzzzz how are you coping @qutejay Nne m oooo. May God keep you strong for the young Champs."

Junior Pope's wife returns to social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor's wife shared an emotional tribute to mark one year since his tragic death.

Junior Pope's wife also opened up on her experience without him and having to answer questions about the actor from their sons.

She included a large portrait of Junior Pope in a family picture she shared online.

