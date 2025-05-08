Atlanta, New York, and Houston shows from Wizkid's Morayo tour have been pulled down to the surprise of many

Though no official explanation has been given yet, there is concern and disappointment from fans online

The singer had teased the tour with a lively hotline ad in March, stirring massive anticipation from his fans

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, has left many of his fans in the United States heartbroken after abruptly cancelling several stops on his highly anticipated Morayo tour.

In what was meant to be a grand return to the North American stage, shows scheduled to be held in major cities like Atlanta, New York, and Houston were pulled, sparking mixed reactions online.

According to updated listings from event promoters, the following concerts have now been officially cancelled: June 5: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena; June 7: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden; and June 19: Houston, TX – Toyota Center..

This cancellation came as a surprise to many, especially after the Ojuelegba singer had, in March, teased fans with an energetic promo clip announcing that the Morayo Tour was coming to North America.

In the video, operators answered a tour hotline, joking about how fast the European dates were selling out, with one excitedly claiming, “People are grabbing seats like it’s the last plate of jollof.”

He had captioned the post:

“MORAYO LIVE! Coming to North America. Pre-Sale tickets today at 12pm local time! Use code MORAYO.”

While no official reason has been given for the cancellations, disappointed fans have taken to social media to express their frustration, with some calling for better communication and others urging the singer to reschedule.

See the post here:

Fans react to the cancellation news

Reactions have poured in from fans and critics alike, with some expressing concern and others openly mocking the star over the development.

@abazwhyllzz said:

“So none of his fans could buy ticket despite the ticket price reduction??? Brooo, this guy is finished.”

@mafia3O wrote:

“Cancelled in the midnight thinking people would not notice.”

@bigHotbaby1 commented:

“Wizkid scheduled his tour the same day there’s a big game in New York? Who’s advising this guy?”

@Zillionhood added:

“WizKid should retire this year with little dignity, by 2026 he will be retiring with mucha shame on him.”

@twnty__one mocked:

“Shey dem him fans no see money buy ticket ni or why the cancellation? Lol popsy una.”

Meanwhile, the incident sparked some fanbase rivalry, with some accusing blogs of bias in their coverage:

@sakpo0007_ wrote:

“Nah you guys are unreal. No single post on your page about Davido’s ‘5ive’ Spotify streams deduction but yeah it’s Wizkid news, y’all are active now… Fvckers.”

@bisolaa_0 echoed:

“You updated this faster than Davido deducted streams on Spotify. Smh.”

@1stsonofdavido didn't hold back either:

“You see Wizkid downfall? I'm always there like Toyota Hilux. If it was Davido, everywhere for don scatter. Like I said, any Wizkid slander, I'm always there

