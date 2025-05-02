Nigerian music star Wizkid and his lover Jada P made the frontline of blogs as new reports about their relationship trend

Screenshots surfaced online alleging what the talent manager did to the superstar as netizens weigh in

This comes up few hours the musician’s rival Davido spoilt his wife Chioma on her birthday as speculations fill the air

It seems to be a developing conflict between Nigerian singer Wizkid and his long-time partner and manager, Jada Pollock—also known as Jada P.

A new reported revealed that the female counterpart who has been following the superstar for a longtime on Instagram has reportedly unfollowed the Afrobeat sensation.

Wizkid's Jada P ignites reactions with recent move. Credit: @jadap, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

A close that Jada’s Instagram confirmed the reports. However, Wizkid who doesn’t follow anyone on the social media platform, appears unfazed by the recent development.

This is coming hours after the singer’s rival Davido gifted his wife, Chioma Adeleke, a new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon AMG G63 valued at ₦700 million, at her 30th birthday celebration in Atlanta, USA.

A brief timeline of Jada and Wizkid

Legit.ng reports that Jada P and Wizkid originally met in 2012, when she was managing American musician Chris Brown on tour, which included a stop in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wizkid was as a guest performer at the concert, and this marked the start of their professional collaboration.

By 2015, Jada had become Wizkid's manager, and their connection had grown more personal. They welcomed their first son, Zion Ayo-Balogun, in 2017 and have since had two additional children, two boys and one girl.

While Wizkid is known for not following anyone on Instagram, Jada has regularly followed him until today, May 2, 2025 raising questions about the status of their relationship.

See the screenshot below:

Netizen react to Wizkid and Jada P’s issue

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ricch_ernie said:

"2025 G63 AMG don cause pressure again."

bigvhm saud:

"She done see Davido doings Wizkid said i not fit buy you g-wagon 😂😂😂."

kingofxperience said:

"Na Chioma birthday cause this wahala. She show the video to wizkid 😢."

hmkii09 wrote:

"OBO dey give them presure 😂😂😂😂 werey woman beater 😂."

_shopping_for_free:

"Long over due... WIZKID nah small boy with childish mentality... He do not deserve such intelligent girl like Jada p."

skygary1 said:

"He done give wiz baby girl make she go no problem she done try 😂."

giant_industry wrote:

"you see why marrying someone with good heart is peaceful 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 OBO nne m peace and love."

timi_west__ said:

"lol. Wizzy Dey follow her before? Una sha get issues…. Nigerians y’all should know how to use your social media and platforms for educating people and share meaningful informations."

uccie_standard said:

"Big question is how.do you people get these notifications?😂 Atleast you'll know we make beautiful beaded bags because I told you now..but how did you find this out?😂."

Wizkid's Jada P trends online. Credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

Fans compare Wizkid's Jada P to Davido's Chioma

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users were divided and they picked sides between singer David Adeleke aka Davido's wife, Chioma and Wizkid's partner, Jada P.

Recall that Davido recently organised a lavish birthday party surprise for Chioma as she turned 30, and he gifted her a brand new Mercedes-Benz among other expensive gifts.

Shortly after, a Twitter user, identified as @Abena_safowah, posted a photo of Chioma and Jada P side by side. One was that of Chioma flaunting her ring, while the other was a mirror selfie of Jada P with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In no time, reactions began to roll in, and they compared both women. R

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng