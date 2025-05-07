One of Nigerian singer, 2baba’s teenage sons, Justin Idibia, has turned the new age of 17 to the joy of fans

On May 7, 2025, Justin Idibia clocked the new age and his mum, Pero Adeniyi, took to Instagram to celebrate him

Pero’s sweet words to her son on his birthday drew the attention of fans, and they shared their thoughts

Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s son, Justin, has clocked 17 and his mother, Pero, celebrated him in style.

On May 7, 2025, Pero Adeniyi took to her official Instagram page to announce to fans that her child was celebrating his birthday.

2baba’s former partner, Pero, who has three kids for the music star, out of his total seven children, shared a video of their son, Justin, on her page and accompanied it with a lengthy caption where she celebrated him.

Netizens react as 2baba and Pero's son Justin Idibia celebrates 17th birthday. Photos: @perosaiyemi_ / IG, 2baba official / FB

Recall that only a few days prior, another of 2baba's sons with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, also turned 17. Zion Idibia celebrated his special day with his family.

According to Pero, 2baba’s son is growing into a man of honour, grace and deep compassion. She also described the teenager as a gentle, content and respectful child before she went on to shower him with prayers.

Pero wrote:

“My son is 17! I can't keep calm!

Justin to know you is to love you. Ever gentle, content, respectful, honest, and kind soul.You are growing into a man of honor, grace, and deep compassion. You see the best in others, and you give the best of yourself always. My own Agaba'Idu, my indomitable lion, I thank God every day for the gift of you. As you step into this new chapter, I pray that His hand continues to guide you, protect you, and elevate you. May your heart remain pure, your purpose clear, and your path blessed.

May favor go before you, and goodness follow you all the days of your life. The sky is only your beginning, and I believe with all my heart that your future is bright and full of greatness. I love you more than life itself! Happy birthday, my precious son.”

See her post below:

Reactions as 2baba and Pero’s son turns 17

Some social media users joined in the celebration of 2baba's son's birthday as they penned down their well-wishes in the comment section of Pero’s post:

2baba’s son with Pero turns 17 in style. Photo: @official2baba

Debbieohiri said:

“Happy birthday J❤️ GOD’s blessings on you always.”

Seunblues_1 said:

“Happy birthday Justin God bless your new age.”

_olatoyin wrote:

“Wow! It’s raining birthdays 🎂 🎈🎉 in the family 😍.”

Melaningoddexx said:

“Happy birthday to the Idibia’s twin may God elevate you above your peers in life 🙏🎉♥️”

Mrsalli_ said:

“Happy birthday, handsome! Wishing you God's blessings today and always.”

Toksbarbie said:

“Happy birthday J!🎉 long life and prosperity in good and sound health 🙏🏻.”

Delearawole wrote:

“Happy birthday son ! Monroe blessings 🎂.”

Rukkynaughty_2 said:

“Happy birthday handsome😍🎂Omo aunty mi💃🏼biggest boy.”

Officialshaddyma said:

“Awww see our big boy here oo 🥰🥰😋 Happy birthday Justin 🎂🎉 May the Lord continue to guide your paths IJN… Blessings upon Blessings ❤️.”

E._hams wrote:

“Happy birthday SON. We are proud of you. Keep making us all proud. Blessed is the SON of PERO😍😍😍.”

