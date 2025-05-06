VDM’s protege, VeryFairman, announces a peaceful protest for his release in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

He says the protest will take place at Flyover by 9 am, calling for youth action beyond social media

He adds that movement is about defending the rights of all Nigerian youths, not just VDM, for a strong reaction from fans

Popular online activist and influencer VeryFairman, known to be a protégé of detained social media critic VeryDarkMan (VDM), has vowed not to back down in his push for the release of his mentor.

VDM, a vocal critic of celebrities and public figures, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and is expected to be arraigned in court.

VDM’s protege, VeryFairman, announces a peaceful protest for his release in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. @veryfairman1 @theverdarkman/Instagram

Source: Instagram

After Monday’s protest at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, VeryFairman took to Instagram to announce another protest scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Though he had earlier pulled out of the Abuja protest due to illness, the activist said he was now back on his feet and ready to continue the movement.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, VeryFairman was seen preparing placards alongside another man, stating they would be handed out to protesters at the venue.

He called on Nigerian youths to show up in large numbers and lend their voices not only for VDM but for every young person in the country facing injustice.

He said in the video:

“Location of the protest, Flyerover, Port Harcourt, 9am. Our voices must be heard. You have no excuse, remember"

He noted that the protest is beyond VDM’s legal battle, stressing it is about defending the rights of Nigerian youths who are frequently harassed or silenced for speaking out.

He added,

“This is not just about VDM. It’s about all of us. If they can do this to him, they can do it to anyone. We must speak now.

See the video here:

Social media reacts to VeryFairman’s protest call

As expected, the announcement sparked reactions across social media platforms, with fans and fellow activists dropping their thoughts:

@i_am_e.e said:

"Na my domot the location dey nah. We muveee 🔥"

@iujstores4fashions commented

"Cry cry baby 😂😂😂😂 thank God u are stronger now o."

@im_playboy_ot noted:

"@veryfairman1 wear that okpor VDM give you to stay more stronger 💪 One love!"

@kndwave wrote:

"Dem go hear Pansa Pansa 💥"

@iamramsyyoung commented:

"Great movement 👏🔥🔥"

@tobisky_vibes stated:

"Port Harcourt no dey carry last! We go show face!"

@blessed._nene wrote:

"This one na real fight for freedom. I dey come with banner."

@kay_papi_01 indicated:

"Make nobody fear. Peaceful protest is our right. VDM must speak again!"

@mimi_hotdropz wrote:

"The energy this guy carry eh! If na all of us get am, Nigeria go better."

He says the protest will take place at Flyover by 9 am, calling for youth action beyond social media. @veryfairman1

Source: Facebook

Uche Maduagwu shades VDM after protest

Legit.ng, meanwhile, earlier reported that actor Uche Maduagwu shaded VDM after Monday's protest in Abuja.

He stated that despite VDM's huge following on social media, only a paltry number of his fans protested.

He added that the fans are currently VDM's biggest problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng