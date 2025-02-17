Egungun has shared a short clip from his interview with Verydarkman's elder brother and his close friend Dkokopee

Dkokopee shared some of the things he disliked about VDM, while the critic's elder brother spoke about their upbringing

A comment Dkokopee made about VDM's ability in the bedroom has also stirred reactions as it comes amid Deeone's allegation against the critic

Popular content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke better known as Egungun of Lagos has shared a clip from his recent interview with two people close to social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman or VDM.

Verydarkman has been making headlines for days across social media platforms over his exchange with Deeone who made a bold claim about the critic being gay.

Egungun meets VDM"s brother and Dkokopee in Jos. Credit: egungun/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Deeone's comment about VDM on Nedu's podsaw, saw him granting interviews on radio and TV stations.

Egungun meets VDM's brother, friend in Jos

The content creator disclosed he linked up with VDM's elder brother Mark Vincent Otse and his friend, singer Dkokopee in Jos, Plateau State.

Dkokopee who mentioned VDM's fondness for evidence for evidence as one of the things he disliked about the critic, also spoke about his bedroom activities, comparing him to a 'carpenter' in the other room.

VDM's brother on the other hand spoke about their upbringing, stating that they grew up like kings on the streets.

Sharing the short clip, Egungun wrote in a caption,

"Naso I jam @dkokopee and VDM Elder Brother @mac_avelli001 for Jos, @dkokopee talk say @verydarkblackman like evidence dieeee"

Watch Egungun's video below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Deeone after calling out VDM stirred reactions with unexpected support for the social media critic.

Reactions to comment about Verydarkman

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

darygold1256 said:

"Carpenter kee. Oh he Dey knack anything knackable."

gaf_sky reacted:

"@tsarmedallous our guy say Martins na carpenter."

nwauzorfamous commented:

"Vdm elder brother wow. So vdm carry size dey deceive us."

chigablognijatv reacted:

"You go see some people wey go still drop hate comment on this video upon say VDM no dey here I swear to be friends with VDM hard ooo."

ayomi027 said:

"When you hear that word Al RIGHT you should know there’s nothing LEFT for you !! Omo word… @dkokopee you bad."

queen_calisha wrote:

"Abeg try advice dat kokopee to change dat him hair style, he be like winch."

odesco070

"So that small boy senior VDM that means VDM is a small boy but very smart."

stanley_ontop said:

"Only yash yash VDM and koko P know…… na why koko p no go ever blow for music industry…"

williamslois9615 commented:

"Kokopee said VDM na carpenter VDM elder bro Dey enter eye the mama born handsome guys."

VDM pokes Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the critic called out Destiny Etiko over her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Recall that on Valentine's Day, Destiny Etiko acquired a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Reacting to the viral news, Verydarkman argued that most Nollywood actors lie about the car they acquire to pressure the internet.

