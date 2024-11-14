Nigerian singer Jayown recently spoke about his relationship with Mavin youngster Ayra Starr

Jaywon talked about the viral picture of him with the Sabi Girl while expressing his displeasure at her and her management's decision not to address it

The singer, who recently made headlines for taunting Ayra Starr over Grammys, also explained why he posed for pictures with her

Singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, best known as Jaywon, has opened up about his current relationship with his junior colleague Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr.

Jaywon stated that he and the Sabi Girl were not on good terms. He addressed a controversial picture they took together that saw several Nigerians trolling him on the internet.

Jaywon says he and Ayra Starr are not on good terms. Credit: jaywonjuwonlo/ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Speaking to News Central, The singer said he was disappointed that Ayra Starr and her management didn’t address the trolls but chose to cash in on the situation.

“We took a picture and it went viral, you and your team never said anything about it. The only thing your management did was to promote the picture back to back. Nobody is dumb.

“We know how the [music] industry works. People are saying she didn’t say anything about the picture. Of course, she didn’t say anything about the picture but she saw it trending everyday. Why would she not say something about it?" he asked.

Jaywon, who recently taunted Ayra Starr after she didn't make the 2025 Grammy nomination list, explained that he took the picture with her to show support and celebrate her success.

He said:

“The Ayra Starr situation is unfortunate. We are not cool. People don’t get it. What would make me, Jaywon want to take a picture with Ayra Starr?

“Of course, she’s an amazing artist who has been making us [Nigerians] proud. So, it’s just love. I only wanted to support and celebrate her for the good work she’s doing. People also support and celebrate me, too. So when I see a young artist doing good, I want to be part of that celebration."

Watch Jaywon's video below:

Odumodu Blvck savagely jabs at Jaywon

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Odumodu Blvck threw shades atJaywon over Ayra Starr.

Odumodu shared a photo of Ayra Starr and Future at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week and another one of Sabi girl and Jaywon by the side.

He added a snide comment, prompting Jaywon to respond to his junior colleague with a question.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng