Popular Nollywood actor and skitmaker, Kamo State, is now a father to the joy of fans on social media

On May 3, 2025, the movie star and his wife finally announced the great news of their child’s birth

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele showed love to the couple even before their child’s birth, and it was documented

Nigerian actor and skitmaker, Akinyoola Ayoola aka Kamo State and his wife, Esther Mide are now first-time parents.

The celebrity couple took to their official Instagram pages on May 3, 2025, to announce the great news of their child’s birth.

Recall that Kamo and his wife had a talk-of-the-town wedding on December 4, 2024, and the occasion had a lot of celebrities in attendance.

Many fans and well-wishers were pleased to hear that the couple had finally welcomed their first child after the news was shared online.

In a video that was posted on Instagram, it was disclosed that they gave birth to their child in April 2025. Kamo also appreciated his wife, Esther, for the taxing journey of going through labour and delivering their precious gift. He wrote:

“Last month (April 2025) God gave us this precious gift, My wife did the hardest job, and now we have the greatest gift 💝.”

The video of Kamo and his wife’s delivery was accompanied by an audio message of Funke Akindele praying for the new mum while she was still pregnant. The Everybody Loves Jenifa star showered Kamo’s wife, Esther, with love and encouragement as she prayed for her safe delivery. See the clip below:

See Kamo and wife’s baby bump photos below:

Reactions as actor Kamo and wife welcome first child

The news of Kamo and his wife’s childbirth spread on social media and it raised a series of heartwarming reactions from the actor’s fans and celebrity colleagues:

Olayodejuliana said:

“Finallyyyyyyyyy, Congratulations to you and wifey, God bless and keep your family, coming to carry aww baby❤️❤️❤️.”

Wumitoriola said:

“Awwn super congratulations beautiful people❤️.”

Layiwasabi said:

“God is the greatest!🙏🏾🤍.”

Flakes_ff wrote:

“Awwww Congrats to you and your beautiful family @kamo_state God bless your little one ❤️.”

Funkejenifaakindele said:

“💃💃💃💃💃 Oluwaseun ooo.”

Officialqueen_dami said:

“Congratulations 🎊.”

Authenticmuy wrote:

“A super CONGRATULATIONS to you and yours❤️. I Love the reveal, just cinematic like ORIrebirth 😀.”

Veeiye said:

“Congratulations to your family! 🥹❤️”

Omonioboli said:

“God is so good! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🥰🥰🥰.”

Funmiawelewa said:

“Congratulations Eyan mi❤️💃🏻.”

Adeniyijohnson said:

“Glory to God!!! Congrats my people ❤️.”

