Nigerian content creator, Saida Boj, has reacted to her colleague, VeryDarkMan’s arrest after his issue at a GTBank branch

Saida Boj slammed people calling her to lend her voice to the matter and plead for his release from custody

Saida Boj’s explanation on why she won’t be doing anything about VeryDarkMan’s arrest triggered reactions from Nigerians

Controversial social commentator, Saida Boj, has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s arrest on social media.

Recall that on May 1, VDM whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, was taken away by some men after he went to a GTBank branch with his mother to complain about the alleged deduction from her salary account over a loan she never took.

VeryDarkMan’s arrest shook the Nigerian social media space with some netizens calling on popular voices to speak on the matter, one of them being Saida Boj.

Nigerians react as Saida Boj shares why she won't beg for VDM to be released. Photos: @saidaboj, @verydarkblackman, @officialefcc

On her Instagram page, the young lady whose real name is Sarah Idaji Ojone cautioned the people calling on her to speak on VeryDarkMan’s arrest.

According to Saida Boj, she won’t beg for his release over how he repaid her when she spread awareness during one of his previous arrests. The social critic claimed that she had advocated for his release at the time but he refused to acknowledge or appreciate her after regaining his freedom. She said:

“When he was locked up last year, I pleaded for him and even posted his picture on all my social media platforms asking people to repost it, oversabi like me. When he was finally released, did i get a thank you? No. Why he go tell me thank you? Dem send me message? Make nobody tag me again. With or without my voice, he won’t be there forever?”

Not stopping there, Saida Boj added that VeryDarkMan is an ungrateful person and she doesn’t like people who disrespect her like he did. In her words:

“This boy na very ungrateful person and I Saida Boj do not like ungrateful people. How dare you disrespect me like that? Even when you know that I do not like to be disrespected.”

Nigerians react as Saida Boj says she won't beg for VeryDarkMan's release after GTBank drama. Photo: @verydarkblackman

See Saida Boj’s video below:

Reactions as Saida Boj refuses to beg for VDM’s release

After Saida Boj explained why she won’t be pleading for VeryDarkMan’s release, it went viral on social media and triggered a series of reactions from Nigerians:

Stylocomedian said:

“If no be say naija no dey value excellence, how una take make this babe overnight celebrity baffles me.”

Agbonlahor.frank said:

“He appreciated everyone who was instrumental to his release or you wanted a special appreciation or recognition?if you have to do good do it for humanity or kindness sake not to chase clout.”

Yeackz said:

“Doing a good deed without expecting a thank you or something in return is what we call genuine help I understand sometimes it kinda pain wen you help someone and do not get an appreciation but then that does not mean you should stop ur good deed you're doing it genuinely bcs of ur kind heart and not otherwise....peace and love no offense ❤️.”

Neivivchi said:

“Who are u pls???”

Ammyluv_ wrote:

“Pleaded as per se you be commissioner wife way Efcc go hear ur voice abi ?? Make una warn dis girl ooo make she go find one corner sit down biko 👀 you way need help already 😏.”

Officialroyaltycynosure said:

“Nobody told you anything,werey wan just shine.”

Isiakab09 said:

“Pleading for his release as per who?🤔.”

Audu_flozy said:

“nobody actually asked you to speak up, enter house abeg.”

Xxi_sept said:

“Sister nobody beg you to speak up 😏.”

Akachukwu222 said:

“Mbekee feeling funky 😂.”

