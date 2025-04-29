Enioluwa has shared his take about people hating his bestie, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux in a post on X

He wondered why people would take their phones and share hate comments about the couple

The influencer also shared a solution to their problems and fan taunted him over his crying video

Social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has reacted to the hate his bestie, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux have received since they got married.

In a post on his X page, the man who caught a bouquet during Priscilla's wedding stated that it was a terrible thing to wish that their marriage crashed.

Enioluwa shares what critics of Priscilla, Juma's wedding lack and why. Photo credit@enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

According to him, the critics of the couple even took their phones to type hate comments about the two of them.

He noted that such people will soon find healing for their problems.

Enioluwa proffers solution to haters

Also in the post, the content creator, who cried during Priscilla's wedding, noted that his friend's haters need prayers because they are just bitter about the couple.

He questioned how the happiness of Priscilla and her husband will trigger hate in their hearts.

Enioluwa sends warning to Priscilla, Juma's wedding, fans react. Photo credit@enioluwofficia;l

Source: Instagram

Enioluwa asserted that the kind of spirits that operates in the hearts of critics will take away happiness from their lives.

However, he was taunted by his crying video during Priscilla's wedding to her Tanzania lover.

Recall that Enioluwa and Priscilla are good friends, he joined Iyabo Ojo, the bride's mother while going to Tanzania for Priscilla's wedding a few months ago.

The two were seen in the flight as they announced that they were going to storm the country for the lavish ceremony.

See the post here:

What fans said about Eniolawa's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the influencer about his friend. Here are some comments below:

@Lefthand31 reacted:

"This one dun cry for anoda man wife , now na to carry Sergio Ramos jersey dey play full back naim e reach today."

@just_anjolanft commented:

"Twitter is not just that place fr. It’s easy to tell those that don’t have happy homes."

@Oluwase38339584 wrote:

"Oga u sef move on , free this people and get a wife."

@TracyAlaku stated:

"Some people have so much hate and jealousy in your heart and the worst part is, they know it and they don't want to heal from it. May God heal us all."

@LadyElenaUK said:

"Yes, it's sad but those with dark hearts won't listen.. Some go as far doing BM on the couple & won't stop until their arrows return to them."

@amandastephen07 shared:

"Nigerians are miserable people and misery loves company."

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who had been in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-laws.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng