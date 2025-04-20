Veekee James is the mastermind behind Priscilla Ojo’s wedding dress, and she has glowingly shared more details with fans

The ace Lagos designer shared a video in which she detailed how much work and how many sleepless nights went into making the beautiful white wedding dress

According to her, she has made many dresses, but there was something very different about Priscilla’s that she had to run to God for help

Top Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James, has again proven that the works of her hands are beyond blessed.

The media personality, who created the masterpiece that was Priscilla Ojo’s white wedding dress, shared a video of the making online.

Veekee James posted a video of Priscilla Ojo's JP2025 dress. Credit: @veekee_james, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Recall that an observant fan pointed out that Veekee James did not make the dress of any of the wedding guests—not even the bridesmaids.

Veekee, in turn, dragged the critic by exposing her face online and giving her a befitting response. Unknown to the critic, Veekee was the mastermind behind the white wedding dress.

The designer shared how much work she put into the outfit as well as the bride's reaction upon sighting her dress.

She wrote:

"I promised God that all the Glory will be His because He did this 🙏🏼Special thanks to my amazing team for sticking solidly beside me in every season, you all are the most talented humans in the world and I’m so blessed to be doing this with you all🥰My beautiful Bride @its.priscy thank you for bodying this dress to perfection and carrying yourself with so much grace in it! We love you ❤️#JP25."

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Veekee's post

Read some reactions below:

@iamshaffybello said:

"YOU DID THAT🔥👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 God used you🙏🏾In ten years, it will still be a CLASSIC LOOK. THATS what I love about it. TIMELESS 🩷."

@ritadominic said:

"Beautiful dress Veekee. She looked divine. Well done! 👏🏽👏🏽."

@perfect_looks_m said:

"It’s just the very best out of all her outfits, GOD BLESS YOUR FINGERS SIS …. So proud you ."

@derma_essentials said:

"The inspiration can only be from God, Veekee i love how you don’t take any glory. You are such a gifted breath of fresh air. This is just the beginning. I am going to be a Veekee James bride. Speaking this into the universe and it will be soon. Amen."

@lummieshairplace said:

"I love the simplicity of the dress , not doing too much , very beautiful and elegant."

@therealrhonkefella said:

"Your Talent undeniably shines through 🔥🔥🔥🔥 WELLDONE Veekee ❤️❤️❤️."

@sharonooja said:

"I’m so proud of you queen !!! Ahhh God will continue to put your name in the greatest of spaces !! Your name will always be involved with greatness !! Because you are greatness personified my sister ❤️❤️❤️truly when a man is diligent in his work , He will stand before kings … you are living it ❤️❤️❤️."

@harmonihie said:

"Oh my Dearest Vicky , God did but You done did it girl !!! WELDONE ❤️❤️."

@tukooldegreat said:

"No carry God play oo my brothers and sisters! Well done 🙌."

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla adorns glamorous green dress

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, looked adorable as she dressed up for Veekee James' wedding in her lovely attire.

She wore a green dress with a glamorous design on her chest area and exposed the upper parts of her body.

Her fans were in awe of her as they drooled over her dress and made comments about her striking beauty.

