Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James, has responded to an online troll who slammed the coverage of Priscilla Ojo’s wedding

According to a post by the troll, she accused Priscy of focusing on other things rather than her business, rendering her irrelevant in the fashion industry

The designer went online to share a picture of the troll and crafted a well-thought-out response to her nasty comment

Nigerians were left in stitches following Veekee James, a top Lagos fashion designer, who responded to an online troll.

It is no longer news that Iyabo Ojo’s only daughter, Priscilla, got traditionally married to the love of her life on April 17, 2025.

Veekee James reacts after a troll dragged her online. Credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Top celebrities were in attendance and they all looked ravishing in their aso-ebis, especially the ladies, who came with their A-game.

However, an observant fan pointed out that Veekee James did not make the dress of any of the wedding guests, not even the bridesmaids.

Responding to the troll, Veekee asked her fans to apologise to the lady on her behalf for focusing on other things rather than her fashion business.

Veekee wrote:

"Please VJ Army join me as I apologize to Miss Mpomponwa for my wrong doings and for focusing on other things instead of the fashion business she knows me for🥺🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. Please also help me beg one bridesmaid to pity me make I fit see one cloth sew before the wedding🙏🏼😢."

See the post below:

Reactions as Veekee James drags critic

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@tomike_a said:

"Make she dey play😂😂😂😂😂😂he who laughs lassssstttttt?????😂😂 Na we."

@derma_essentials said:

"So if you don’t sow for a trending wedding it makes your brand less or what? Do you know how many people veekee is sowing for? Different brides have their dream fashion designers, those they want to make their big day dresses. So they should discard all that… I no know who beg you but try mind your business sometimes… e get why."

@kie_kie__ said:

"This is actually funny!!! Like really really funny!!!!!!! 😂😂."

@vittle_events said:

"Someone should help me pronounce her name 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@officially__beauty_ said:

"I sha know say Priscilla is a Veekee James bride🤗."

@vickyliciousphil said:

"Mpommponwa please don't be angry we the VJ armies we aporojies on behalf of our commandant.... Even her name ( mpomponwa) na problem to her."

@precious_itodo said:

"No vex ma, please forgive her 🙏🏽😭😭 Henceforth, she will only focus on "her fashion business that we know her for "🙏🏽😭😭😭."

@nomey_jmakeovers said:

"Rubbish talk ….. social media gives a lot of people audacity."

