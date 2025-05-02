Nigerian singer Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, has shared a photo of their daughter on social media to the joy of fans

The music star’s partner and manager posted a sneak peek of the baby girl, and Wizkid’s fans reacted to it

Some begged Jada P to show the child's face, others gave her new names, as they dropped their hot takes

Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, the partner to Nigerian star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, has caused a stir with a photo of their daughter.

On May 2, 2025, the talent manager took to her official X (Twitter) page to give fans a sneak peek of their little girl. Recall that in 2024, Wizkid and Jada P welcomed their first daughter together.

Nigerians react as Wizkid's fans name singer's daughter as Jada P shares peek of baby girl. Photos: @wizkidnews, @jada_p

However, since the birth of the child, she has been kept away from the spotlight, leaving fans eager to see her face.

In Jada’s new post, she got fans even more excited about seeing Wizkid’s daughter after she posted a photo showing just the baby girl’s hand as she held it. The talent manager accompanied the post with a simple caption that read:

“H.E.R ✨”

See the tweet below:

Wizkid’s fans name his daughter

Jada P’s post about Wizkid’s daughter drove many of the singer’s fans to react online. Some of them gave the baby girl a new name. Read their comments below:

King Kunta asked what the point was of hiding the baby’s face:

This tweep pleaded for Jada to reveal the baby’s face:

Tity named the child Machalina:

David also called the baby Machalina while begging to see her face:

This netizen joined others to call Wizkid’s baby Machalina:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

_ms_lade said:

“Chalina Chalina😜😂🦅🦅🦅.”

_hewaife said:

“Our mighty Machalina❤️ can’t wait to see her beautiful face😍.”

Ojoboluwatife147 said:

“Our beautiful machalina ❤️.”

Archy_richie wrote:

“Na we FC get d pikin 😂.”

Ayubaawesome_comedy said:

“Our star girl 😍.”

Omorseebeauty said:

“This pikin go too enjoy as first daughter oh. We post daily content on God Bless Africa.”

_rhiks_xx said:

“I can’t wait to see our Machalina face 😂.”

Marvelousjohnson202 said:

“Marayolina or MACHALINA .. let's choose 😍.”

Fans compare Wizkid's Jada P to Davido's Chioma

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media users were divided and they picked sides between singer David Adeleke aka Davido's wife, Chioma and Wizkid's partner, Jada P.

Recall that Davido recently organised a lavish birthday party surprise for Chioma as she turned 30, and he gifted her a brand new Mercedes-Benz among other expensive gifts.

Shortly after, a Twitter user, identified as @Abena_safowah, posted a photo of Chioma and Jada P side by side. One was that of Chioma flaunting her ring, while the other was a mirror selfie of Jada P with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In no time, reactions began to roll in, and they compared both women.

