Wizkid has sparked speculation after tweeting about a baby and how much he missed the person, amid report that Jada P had given birth

A man had stated that Jada P had welcomed a baby before Christmas and that the singer and his lover were just hiding the good news

Fans were happy about his tweet, as many of them shared their take about what he might mean with his tweet

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid has tweeted about missing someone as fans speculate that the singer might have welcomed his newborn with his lover Jada Pollock.

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had claimed that Jada Pollock, aka Jada P had welcomed a baby and that the two lovebird were hiding the news from fans.

In his tweet, he said that he was missing his princess. He shared a love emoji and the picture of a bird.

However, he didn't explain who he was calling his princess and why he was suddenly missing the person.

Fans share their take about Wizkid's tweet

Congratulatory messages started pouring from his fans because many were eager to hear the news about Jada P giving birth to the singer's child.

They speculated that the two might have finally become parents for the third time since Wizkid spent a few weeks abroad.

Some shared the name they gave the baby and told the music star to share his daughter's name.

Recall that Jada P had a baby shower a few months ago. Wizkid was also present to grace the occasion, and they even shared a kiss while the Morayo crooner was shy about it.

See the tweet here:

Reactions trail Wizkid's tweet about princess

Netizens reacted to the tweet the singer shared about missing his princess. Here are some of the comments below:

@JacobAmeh6:

"Small people de miss person."

@abazwhyllzz:

"Congratulations on your daughter,may God bless her and give her wisdom."

@AjMachalaa:

"If I call you my love now dem go begin dey think another thing. I miss you too."

@blackebony28

"Morayo is here. Congratulations baby."

@GucciStarboi:

"Congrats on your beautiful machalina my idol."

@JiddaGram:

"Her name should be star girl are you with me ."

@Abbeyt:

"Jada p go dey blush anyhow now. Popcy day miss her so much."

@NuJhayhne:

"And I miss you too, text me, abi you no sdabui text agian?"

@Derahback:

"What’s our princess name? We don give am Machalina already sha."

@TopNaijaLife:

"Send your aza make I give you money to go visit am for UK."

Jada P marks birthday, gushes over Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P showered accolade and encomium on the singer when she was marking her birthday last year.

The mother of two also spoke about motherhood and how it felt taking care of her two boys.

She also noted that the singer made her feel safe, and he allowed her to pursue her dream and blessed her with their two children.

